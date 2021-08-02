IND vs ENG 2021: 3 players who can replace Mayank Agarwal in 1st Test

Team India's preparations for the crucial Pataudi Trophy have hit a major rock, with opening batsman Mayank Agarwal getting ruled out of the first Test. He was hit on the helmet during a practice session on Monday and the ensuing tests revealed a concussion.

This comes a couple of weeks after another first-choice opener, Shubman Gill, had to head home due to a shin tear. This has also vindicated the team management's fervent efforts to fly in Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw from Sri Lanka, as they will now provide some much-needed backups.

NEWS 🚨- Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test due to concussion.



The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation.



More details here - https://t.co/6B5ESUusRO #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UgOeHt2VQQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2021

However, the Mumbaikar pair won't be available for at least the first two Tests, owing to quarantine protocols in the UK. Team India are now left with just enough batting substitutes to make do for the first half of the five-Test series. On that note, let's look at three players who can replace Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI.

#1 KL Rahul

Mayank Agarwal's Karnataka and Punjab Kings teammate KL Rahul is the only available backup player with some opening experience against the Dukes ball. His record in the UK is mediocre - five Tests, 299 runs, an average of 29.90 - but he has a ton to his name here which should put him at the top of the pecking order.

Rahul has matured as a cricketer since the last time India toured England. He was the only centurian in the one-off practice match in Durham as well, albeit from the middle order. The dynamic right-hander has some past experience of opening with Rohit Sharma and the duo's partnerships could prove to be handy at the top of the order.

The red-ball in England doesn't swing much in the first few overs and takes more movement off the air once the laquer comes off. Both Rahul and Rohit have the ability to capitalize on the up and then adjust later, which might just be the right recipe for a good start in the first Test.

#2 Hanuma Vihari

Will Hanuma Vihari replace Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday?

Another player whom the team management might look towards as a replacement for Mayank Agarwal could be Hanuma Vihari. Although media reports over the past few days have frequently suggested that Vihari is only being looked at as a middle-order option, the 27-year-old has the technical nous to take up the job if required.

Vihari has opened once before in a similar situation - at the MCG in 2018 - and scored 8 (66) and 13 (45). He was crucial in taking the shine of the new Kookabura in that game and partnered with Mayank Agarwal to provide India with good starts in both innings. However, he failed to convert those knocks into a hefty contribution to the score.

India might decide to go with him as a more circumspect option than Rahul, while keeping the latter as a backup for Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara. The team will also benefit from his part-time off-spin.

#3 Abhimanyu Easwaran

Easwaran could be a dark horse to replace Mayank Agarwal.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, a prolific run-scorer in India's domestic competitions, is the final available option with India. He toured here only as a reserve batsman but was added to the squad after Gill and Washington Sundar's injuries.

The right-handed opener has over 4400 runs to his name at an average of 43.57 in first-class cricket. He, similar to Mayank Agarwal, has the ability to play the long game at the top of the order, coupled with an attacking prowess against the spinners.

Easwaran's experience might fall short against the quality of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, but with some guidance from senior players, he could be as good as any. If, in a rare scenario, India see both Vihari and Rahul as middle-order batsmen for the tour, Easwaran can get a look in for Mayank Agarwal and who knows, with a few opportunities, they might even unearth a gem top-order batsman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar