"I think he has already confirmed his ticket" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ireland series being Suryakumar Yadav's chance to seal a T20 World Cup spot

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Suryakumar Yadav has already sealed his spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Yadav is not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to an injury he suffered while playing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. However, he has been picked in the 17-member Indian squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland.

During an interaction on Sports 18, Sanjay Manjrekar was asked if the Ireland series will be Suryakumar Yadav's chance to confirm his ticket to Australia. He responded:

"I think he has already confirmed his ticket to Australia. We have seen a lull in a lot of players' performances, Rishabh Pant for example, but I doubt whether they will drop him for that big-ticket to Australia."

The former Indian batter added that barring injury, the Mumbaikar is a sure-shot pick in Team India's squad for the World Cup. Sanjay Manjrekar observed:

"So Suryakumar Yadav has already proved his worth beyond any doubt. So injury notwithstanding, I see him having that one seat confirmed on that flight to Australia."

Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 351 runs at an impressive average of 39.00 and an outstanding strike rate of 165.56 in the 14 T20Is he has played for Team India to date. This includes four half-centuries, with a highest score of 65.

"Loving it" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya being given Team India captaincy for Ireland T20Is

Sanjay Manjrekar was also asked about Hardik Pandya being given the captaincy reins for the Ireland series. He replied:

"Loving it, as they say, strike while whatever is hot, and I think Hardik Pandya is at the top of his game when it comes to his batting. Leadership was exceptional, so he himself is a confident leader. I am very excited with the possibility and I think it's a very good choice."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the presence of the experienced VVS Laxman as head coach will stand Hardik in good stead. Manjrekar elaborated:

"I think what we saw in the Indian T20 league, you could see that he was very comfortable with the responsibility, it seemed like he was enjoying it. He works a lot with the coach, which is great, so he will have VVS Laxman to guide him through the ways of international leadership."

Laxman will be traveling with the Indian team for the T20I series against Ireland. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and the regular coaching staff will not be available for the Ireland tour as they will be in England with the Test team.

