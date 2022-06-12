Three best bowling performances by Yuzvendra Chahal in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal was back to his best in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), ending the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets to his name. After going through a bit of a slump in recent times, the leg-spinner is starting to find his best form once more.

Things didn't quite go his way in India's first T20I against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on June 9. The 31-year-old conceded 26 runs in his 2.1 overs as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen snatched the game away from the hosts, leading the Proteas to a memorable victory.

The Purple Cap winner from IPL 2022 will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing outing in the first game of the five-match series. The scrawny leg-spinner has played 55 T20I matches for India, scalping 68 wickets at an economy rate of 8.22.

In this article, we take a look at Yuzvendra Chahal's three best bowling performances for the Indian side in T20 games.

#1. 6/25 vs England, 2017 (Chahal's best figures in T20Is)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been one of Chahal's favourite hunting grounds. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner enjoyed his best bowling performance in international cricket when England visited the same venue in 2017.

After India set a target of 203 for the visitors, the wrist-spinner struck early for the hosts, dismissing Sam Billings in his first over. England rebuilt decently after that, finding themselves at 119/2 in the 14th over.

What followed was a staggering collapse, with the wiry leg-spinner at the forefront of it. He dismissed Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali in quick succession, before also accounting for Chris Jordan. He triggered a collapse for England, who were eventually bundled out for 127.

Chahal was named 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' after helping India seal the series decider. Not only that, he also earned the T20I 'Performance of the Year' for that effort.

#2. 3/25 vs Australia, 2020

In this game at the Manuka Oval, India set Australia a target of 162 in the first T20I. Fascinatingly, Chahal wasn't part of the playing XI for this game. However, he was allowed to bowl for the Indian side as Ravindra Jadeja suffered a concussion after copping a blow to his head while batting.

He made the most of his opportunity, delivering a 'Man of the Match' performance for his side to help them win the game. After the Australian openers got off to a good start, the leggie broke the game open, dismissing Aaron Finch and Steve Smith in a matter of a couple of overs.

He received enough support from the other end courtesy of T. Natarajan as the two shared six wickets amongst themselves to seal a 11-run victory for India. After dismissing Finch and Smith, the skilled leg-spinner accounted for Matthew Wade, delivering a killer blow to Australia's run chase.

3) 4/23 vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Yuzvendra Chahal's second-best figures in T20I cricket came against Sri Lanka at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. It was an absolute demolition job from the Indians as they brushed aside their Lankan rivals, bundling them out for 87.

Defending a target of 181, India's bowling unit was all over the Sri Lankans like a bad rash. While the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner picked up four crucial wickets, including the scalps of Upul Tharanga, Angelo Matthews, Asela Gunaratne, and Thisara Perera, the other Indian bowlers did their bit as well.

Jaydev Unadkat, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav were the other bowlers amongst the wickets. Chahal bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell.

