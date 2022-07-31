IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 reasons why Rahul Tripathi deserves his India call-up

India's squad for the 3-match ODI series in Zimbabwe was announced on Saturday (July 30) and a notable inclusion was that of Rahul Tripathi.

This happens to be the Maharashtra batter's maiden call-up to the 50-over side, having made the T20I squad to tour Ireland earlier this month.

A standout name in the IPL, he has excelled with his flamboyant batting technique and breathtaking intent. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter was in heavy demand at the player auction too and fetched a whopping bid of ₹8.5 crore.

While most of his exploits have come in the shortest format of the game, the series in Zimbabwe presents Tripathi with the opportunity to prove his mettle as a serious prospect for India. It's been a while coming and now that it's here, he will be chomping at the bit to leave his mark.

We dissect three reasons as to why the SRH batter totally deserves this ODI call-up.

#1 Reward for his toil in domestic cricket

A glance at his List-A numbers would suggest that Tripathi hasn't quite set the 50-over format alight. The Maharashtrian batter averages 31 at a strike-rate of 86.35 from 43 games in the format, with a solitary hundred to his name.

That said, he does tend to play a high-risk game, and while his List-A numbers don't add up to justify his potential, he definitely has the pedigree at his disposal.

Aside from his IPL exploits, he has been sweating it out across formats in the domestic scene for quite a few years now. This call-up, if anything, is a just reward for all the hard work that has been put in behind the scenes.

It is now his moment in the sun to bask in and cash in on the opportunity on hand. He missed out on receiving his India cap earlier this month while touring with the T20I party. A strong showing in Zimbabwe could show why the visitors may have missed a trick by not capping him earlier.

#2 Tripathi - a versatile batter

The fact that he has moved up and down the order rather swiftly for his IPL side attests to this notion. It's hard to find an uncapped batter as good, if not better, than Tripathi in terms of his versatility.

Not only does this transcend his hitting range against both pace and spin, but it also reflects on his ability to succeed against most match-ups to great effect. His improved hitting against spin over the years, coupled with fluid strokeplay, lends wings to his approach and technique in the middle.

With most of India's T20 A-Listers rested ahead of the Asia Cup, India look spoilt for choice with their opening options for the ODIs in Zimbabwe. Tripathi's adaptability has earned him this call-up, and we could well see him shepherd the middle-order and make a claim for permanent honors.

#3 A complete team man

From throwing himself around on the field at every opportunity to scoring pivotal runs for his side, he has been the ultimate team player. He's quite the momentum-infuser that a white ball team craves for with the bat and fits into any combination rather seamlessly.

His call-up is a sign that the selectors and the team management are inclined to look beyond raw numbers in rewarding talent. With the Indian team adopting an attacking brand of cricket in recent times, players of Tripathi's ilk are the need of the hour.

The SRH star's panache and selfless intent haven't gone unrewarded this time around. The new Indian approach warrants his selection, and he fits perfectly into the DNA of the team's requirements.

