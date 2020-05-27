'India is like my second home,' says IPL star Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine spoke about how playing for KKR in the IPL is a special feeling

Kolkata Knight Riders spin bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine on Tuesday spoke highly of the KKR franchise and shed light on how he feels playing for the two time-IPL champions brings about a family atmosphere for him.

"Any tournament (where) KKR is carrying a team in, I would love to be a part of it. The money does not matter. Once they are there, I would love to be a part of that team. The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open it's like they already know you as a human being - what you don’t like, what you like," Sunil Narine said in an official video posted by KKR.

"They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India, it’s like I am leaving to my second home. From the day I reach, I feel comfortable," Narine added.

"Missing the IPL"

The off-spinner made his debut for KKR in IPL 2012 and since then has played a vital role in the team. From 110 matches, Sunil Narine has picked up 122 matches at an economy of just 6.67 and has also scored 771 runs at a strike rate of 168.34 with the bat.

Sunil Narine has the most wickets for a foreign spinner in the IPL and is regarded as one of the best spinners in the history of the tournament.

The Trinidad and Tobago-based spinner further spoke about how he misses the fervour of the IPL and the love from the fans, given that IPL 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

"It's the closest thing to feeling at hope, like the CPL is the IPL. To me it's more than a friendship, it's like a family. I am missing the excitement of the IPL the fans, the loved ones watching you perform whether it's 4 0 clock in the morning or 12 o clock, they are always looking forward, that's something I am missing a lot," Narine added.