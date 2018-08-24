Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's 2007 World T20 manager confirmed as Zimbabwe coach, RR plan to rope in Shane Warne and more - Cricket News Today, 24th August 2018

Top 5 / Top 10
24 Aug 2018

Warne Rajput
While Shane Warne is likely to reunite with RR, Lalchand Rajput has been confirmed as Zimbabwe coach

Today's major developments in the cricket world surround the coaching careers of three former cricketers. While Shane Warne could return as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have reportedly sacked most of their coaching setup.

In the international front, erstwhile opener and Indian team manager Lalchand Rajput has been promoted from interim status to the full-time role as Zimbabwe's head coach. In other news, Michael Holding has come under fire for his comments on Jasprit Bumrah's new-ball skills.

Let us now take a closer look at all the important cricket news from the day.

Zimbabwe confirm Lalchand Rajput as head coach


Lalchand Rajput
Rajput will begin his new term with Zimbabwe's upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have confirmed the elevation of Lalchand Rajput as the team's full-time head coach. Having served on an interim basis during the last three months, the former Indian opener will begin a new term which is likely to span beyond the 2020 World T20.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, who is part of a training camp being held under Rajput's supervision, affirmed, "I have been very impressed with his work ethic and attention to detail. We have worked on a lot of specifics and put a lot of time into our games. The boys have responded really well to the rigorous training schedule and we are already starting to see a lot of improvement."

Rajput was manager of the Indian team during their victorious campaign in the inaugural edition of the World T20 in 2007. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan in the recent past. His first assignment as full-time head coach of Zimbabwe will be the side's upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa.

