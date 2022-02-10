India vs West Indies 2022: 3 observations from Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2nd ODI

On an Ahmedabad pitch that offered extra bounce and pace right throughout the game, Rohit Sharma-led India put in a stellar display. The hosts defended 237 with aplomb and it was the track that offered a lot of assistance to the pacers.

It was also a match where Rohit Sharma and his captaincy traits were put to the test. There was evening dew to contend with, a par-total to defend and Rohit ticked almost all the boxes.

India have now sealed the series and Rohit Sharma, the captain, has been superb as far as his tactics are concerned.

Here we take a look at 3 observations from Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the 2nd ODI:

1.) Trying left-field options

Rishabh Pant opened the innings

India are planning to use KL Rahul as a middle-order batter and hence, when he returned for the second ODI, he took the number four spot. Ishan Kishan made way for Rahul and Rohit Sharma used this opportunity to walk out with Rishabh Pant as his opening partner.

Now, this tactic might not have yielded dividends, but this move showed that Rohit Sharma is not averse to trying out new tactics. Speaking about the move in the post-match press-conference, he said that it was just one of the few different things he wanted to try.

"I have been asked to do different things, so this was different. People will be happy seeing Rishabh open then, but yeah it is not permanent. We will get Shikhar back next game, and he needs some game time," he said at the end of the match.

2.) The tactic to go with pace

Prasidh Krishna was senstional with the ball

India have made a concerted effort to go with bowlers who hit the deck and extract movement. This has helped them so far in this series as in Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, they have two bowlers who bash the ball on a good length and trouble the batters.

In the second ODI, he opted to open the bowling with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. These are two different bowlers, and then he threw the ball to Prasidh Krishna, gave him a couple of slips and asked him to extract bounce.

This was attacking captaincy and it gave India wickets in the middle overs, a phase where they have struggled in the recent past.

"I have not seen that kind of spell in a long long time in India. He (Prasidh Krishna) bowled with skill, he bowled with pace," Rohit Sharma said after the match.

3.) Smart use of the spinners

Chahal was used prudently

There was always the dew factor that would have impeded the spinners. This is where the captain was extremely tactical. He introduced Yuzvendra Chahal early in the equation and the leg-spinner made an immediate impact. Although he could not pick up too many wickets, he got the ball to turn and this planted seeds of doubt into the batters' minds.

He maintained discipline and kept beating the bat. This forced Shai Hope to mow across the line and he was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long on. Washington Sundar was held back and once dew was not a major factor, he controlled the middle overs and bowled the game-changing over to Odean Smith.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava