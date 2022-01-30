IPL 2022 Auction: 3 all-rounders Sunrisers Hyderabad can target

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to have a blockbuster IPL 2022 Auction for obvious reasons. They had a torrid IPL in 2021 and barring Kane Williamson, they retained two promising players in Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

What the side needs is a string of good all-rounders who can help them finish games with bat and ball. What works in their favor is the fact that they have revamped the personnel who have been hard at work scouting players to be part of their roster.

Ahead of the all-important IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at three all-rounders that SRH can acquire.

#1 Jason Holder can be reacquired during the IPL 2022 Auction

Jason Holder replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh and immediately made an impact for the franchise.

His IPL stats show that he's played 26 games, scoring 189 runs and picking up 35 wickets. Add to that his captaincy skills and game-awareness, Holder will be a great asset Hyderabad can reacquire during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is the latest all-rounder phenom who has been consistent for India. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star was not retained ahead of the auction and will find a new home in IPL 2022.

Thakur has been a hit in the marquee tournament with the ball (67 wickets from 61 matches at an average of 27.87). He will be one of the players raking in the moolah in the upcoming auction.

#3 Deepak Chahar

The Rajasthan seamer was not retained by CSK ahead of the auction and will be one of the prized targets who can bowl at any stage of the game and also be more than just handy with the bat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Deepak Chahar has 59 wickets from 63 games at an average of 29.19 and an economy of 7.8. He will be one of the players on SRH's radar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar