"Indian cricket will benefit significantly" - Salman Butt wants BCCI to rope in MS Dhoni as coach 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes Team India should consider revamping their coaching set-up by bringing in a proven veteran like MS Dhoni.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt emphasized that Dhoni, with his sharp cricketing brain, will be instrumental in the Men in Blue reaching new heights of success.

He urged the Indian think tank to create a role in which the former skipper would be able to contribute and explained:

"Indian cricket will benefit significantly from MS Dhoni's involvement and presence. Because of the type of captain he is, he would be a great fit to design tactical plans for the team.

"He is a technical expert with an excellent temperament. He is an asset to them, and they should indeed create a capacity for him to contribute."

Reportedly, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen on assigning Dhoni a role with India's T20I team following yet another unsuccessful attempt at clinching an ICC trophy in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to the Telegraph India, the board is already in talks with the T20 and ODI World Cup-winning captain for the same.

"Will help Indian cricket in the long run" - Salman Butt on MS Dhoni being part of team management

Butt went on to say that Dhoni's appointment could do wonders for the current crop of Indian players. He claimed that the 41-year-old's involvement would surely reap dividends in the long run.

The former batter highlighted that while there has been an increasing focus on the technical capabilities of the coach, it should not be more weighted than experience. Butt added:

"India should surely bring in Dhoni. The players will benefit from his appointment, and it will help Indian cricket in the long run. Technical coaching is not the way ahead, according to me.

"You cannot beat the experience or the person who has done it in a different way. Learning how to coach is like schooling and is still very important. But we often see that children who are often made to stand outside the class become the most successful."

Notably, Dhoni had a brief stint with the Indian team during the T20 World Cup last year. The Virat Kohli-led side's campaign proved to be a dismal one as they suffered a premature group-stage exit at the showpiece event in the UAE.

