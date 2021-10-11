IPL 2021: "RCB's progress and domination this season has been on the back of Glenn Maxwell" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Royal Challenger Bangalore's (RCB) progression and resurgence this season has been on the back of one individual - Glenn Maxwell.

Unlike in his past years, the Australian all-rounder has taken IPL 2021 by storm. Bought by the RCB for whopping ₹14.25 crores in the player auction, the right-hander has scored match-winning 50s in multiple IPL 2021 matches.

In 14 league phase matches this season, Maxwell has amassed 498 runs at a career-high average of 45.3 runs per match with a detonating strike rate of 147 for the RCB.

Sanjay Manjrekar previewed today's high-voltage clash between RCB and KKR. He posted the video of his preview on his official Instagram account. You can watch the video below:

In his preview, Manjrekar credited Maxwell for his side's domination in the league this season and said:

"When you look at Bangalore, you can't help but feel that their progress and their domination has been on the back of one man - Glenn Maxwell. He has been hugely important to the RCB this season."

Manjrekar also spoke about the side's bowling unit and feels they can leak runs against good opposition.

"Some might think that it is unfair but when you look at the bowling, it is slightly liable to go for runs. Because when you look at someone like Dan Christian, adding a bit of value only with the ball and nothing with the bat. Mohammed Siraj is not the T20 kind of Burmah-type reliable bowler. When you look at Chahal, the size of Sharjah Stadium makes him more vulnerable. That is a bit of an issue. Harshal Patel might be the key here because he likes bowling on these surfaces."

It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli's men adjust to conditions as they haven't played their best cricket in Sharjah this year.

"I hope Virat doesn't push him down the order" - Sanjay Majrekar on RCB batting order

RCB's Glenn Maxwell played a supporting act to Bharat's heroic innings of 78* against DC.

The former cricketer-turned commentator also urged Virat Kohli not to push KS Bharat down the order after his heroic innings of 78* runs against the Delhi Capitals. Virat Kohli experimented with his batting order in the last couple of matches when he demoted KS Bharat to accommodate Dan Christian in the No. 3 spot.

The Australian failed at the top and was eventually pushed back the order in their previous match against DC. KS Bharat, however, proved his worth in the number 3 slot by manifesting a match-winning knock against DC's strong bowling lineup.

Manjrekar was critical of the move and said:

Also Read

"Batting wise, Padikkal and Virat Kohli are not quite there with their forms. So if Maxwell doesn't fire, they now have KS Bharat to rely upon, who's in fabulous form. I hope Kohli doesn't push him down the order the way they have in the past couple of matches. AB de Villiers is not in his prime. He did get a betting promotion but didn't look his best."

It was a one-sided affair when RCB and KKR met in their previous game. However, knockouts are a different ballgame altogether. It will be interesting to see who will keep their calm when the two sides meet at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar