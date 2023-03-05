"Indirectly including Kohli" - Fans split as Gautam Gambhir says AB de Villiers only played for personal records in IPL

Gautam Gambhir has made a staggering remark on former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter AB de Villiers’ credentials in the Indian Premier League.
The two-time IPL-winning captain with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gambhir, said that the Proteas legend only played for personal milestones. He pointed out that the right-hander played the majority of his games at the batting-friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The cricketer-turned-commentator has picked former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina ahead of de Villiers as he has four IPL trophies under his belt.
Speaking recently to Star Sports, Gambhir said:
"If AB de Villiers plays in a small ground like Chinnaswamy Stadium for 8-10 years, any player might have the same strike rate or ability. So Suresh Raina (with) 4 IPL titles, unfortunately, de Villiers only (has) personal records.”
Fans were divided on Gambhir’s statement. While some backed his comments, others questioned his own stats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
One fan wrote:
"I am not degrading Raina . I am angry at Gautam Gambhir because the tone of him saying anyone can score in Chinnaswamy and indirectly including Kohli also and in chinnaswamy stadium Gambhir has a strike rate of 126."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Who among Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers fared better in Bengaluru and Chennai?
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
For the uninitiated, Gautam Gambhir has scored 302 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 126.36, including two half-centuries. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina has amassed 167 runs in 12 games at an average of 16.7, including a half-century.
AB de Villiers, however, has scored 1960 runs in 61 games at a strike rate of 161.18, including a century and 15 half-centuries.
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Gautam Gambhir has scored 187 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 116.88, including three half-centuries. On the other hand, de Villiers has made 353 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 163.43, including three fifties.
Meanwhile, Raina has amassed 1498 runs in 56 games at a strike rate of 135.44, including a ton and eight half-centuries.
Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.