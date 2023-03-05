"Indirectly including Kohli" - Fans split as Gautam Gambhir says AB de Villiers only played for personal records in IPL

Gautam Gambhir has made a staggering remark on former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter AB de Villiers’ credentials in the Indian Premier League.

The two-time IPL-winning captain with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gambhir, said that the Proteas legend only played for personal milestones. He pointed out that the right-hander played the majority of his games at the batting-friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The cricketer-turned-commentator has picked former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina ahead of de Villiers as he has four IPL trophies under his belt.

Speaking recently to Star Sports, Gambhir said:

"If AB de Villiers plays in a small ground like Chinnaswamy Stadium for 8-10 years, any player might have the same strike rate or ability. So Suresh Raina (with) 4 IPL titles, unfortunately, de Villiers only (has) personal records.”

Fans were divided on Gambhir’s statement. While some backed his comments, others questioned his own stats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

One fan wrote:

"I am not degrading Raina . I am angry at Gautam Gambhir because the tone of him saying anyone can score in Chinnaswamy and indirectly including Kohli also and in chinnaswamy stadium Gambhir has a strike rate of 126."

PHANTOM @Harshad004Jha @RGokuy @c91557280 @Godlin1929 @Sportskeeda I am not degrading Raina . I am angry at Gautam Gambhir because the tone of him saying anyone can score in chinnaswamy and indirectly including Kohli also and in chinnaswamy stadium Gambhir has a strike rate of 126 . @RGokuy @c91557280 @Godlin1929 @Sportskeeda I am not degrading Raina . I am angry at Gautam Gambhir because the tone of him saying anyone can score in chinnaswamy and indirectly including Kohli also and in chinnaswamy stadium Gambhir has a strike rate of 126 .

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Dhruv Shukla @itz_urz_Dhruv @imkevin149 @RVCJ_FB @GautamGambhir Raina had a fifty in IPL final..in Winning cause... .. Abd choked in finals... 2011/2016.... Abd might be better player than raina in any format..but under pressure he is been choking from ages ... @imkevin149 @RVCJ_FB @GautamGambhir Raina had a fifty in IPL final..in Winning cause... .. Abd choked in finals... 2011/2016.... Abd might be better player than raina in any format..but under pressure he is been choking from ages ...

Chandan MD @ChandanMD19 @Sportskeeda Gambhir played 11 IPL Matches at Chinnaswamy Scored 307 Runs with 120-130 Strike rate, On Other Side Raina Played 12 Matches and Score Just 167 Runs with Below 130 strike, If Scoring is that easy at Chinnaswamy then Why they didn't score 600+ with 200+ Strike Rate 🤦🏽‍♂️ @Sportskeeda Gambhir played 11 IPL Matches at Chinnaswamy Scored 307 Runs with 120-130 Strike rate, On Other Side Raina Played 12 Matches and Score Just 167 Runs with Below 130 strike, If Scoring is that easy at Chinnaswamy then Why they didn't score 600+ with 200+ Strike Rate 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/pBwVhP8dDS

EMMY__KS @Viscabarcaleo1 @sananth_18



btw Gambhir At Chinnaswamy 302 runs 30 Avg & 126 S/R



& Even Raina at Chinnaswamy 167 Runs 16 AVG & 127.48 S/R



They're Indian batters as well ... @Sportskeeda Phli bat bc Ab de Villiers overseas plyr hain uske liye sare MATCHES AWAY hi hainbtw Gambhir At Chinnaswamy 302 runs 30 Avg & 126 S/R& Even Raina at Chinnaswamy 167 Runs 16 AVG & 127.48 S/RThey're Indian batters as well ... @sananth_18 @Sportskeeda Phli bat bc Ab de Villiers overseas plyr hain uske liye sare MATCHES AWAY hi hain 😂 btw Gambhir At Chinnaswamy 302 runs 30 Avg & 126 S/R & Even Raina at Chinnaswamy 167 Runs 16 AVG & 127.48 S/R They're Indian batters as well ...

Priyank Gaur @PriyankGaur9

You could've chose your fav by only saying that Raina is a better player in ipl... Personal records ke lie khelta tha wo? Rcb ka saviour InsideSport @InsideSportIND 🤔🏏



#gautamgambhir #ABDevilliers #CricketTwitter Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at ABD🤔🏏 Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at ABD 😱🤔🏏#gautamgambhir #ABDevilliers #CricketTwitter https://t.co/cLhfYmjcxJ Gambhir yaaaaaaaaaaarYou could've chose your fav by only saying that Raina is a better player in ipl... Personal records ke lie khelta tha wo? Rcb ka saviour twitter.com/InsideSportIND… Gambhir yaaaaaaaaaaar 😭You could've chose your fav by only saying that Raina is a better player in ipl... Personal records ke lie khelta tha wo? Rcb ka saviour twitter.com/InsideSportIND…

Ｐｒｏｆｅｓｓｏｒ😎 @Yadavji0111 @NajimAl50273900 @AvinashArya09 U are Right but record ki baat kre chinnaswamy e toh gambhir se achaa abd ka hai... Baki knockout matches se gambhir achaa hai no dought @NajimAl50273900 @AvinashArya09 U are Right but record ki baat kre chinnaswamy e toh gambhir se achaa abd ka hai... Baki knockout matches se gambhir achaa hai no dought 👍👍

Beast @Tanveeralam15 @AvinashArya09 Gambhir has two IPL trophies, performed in big stage wc50 97 in knockouts>>>>,so gambhir is right what Abd done only choking in big and knockouts stage. @AvinashArya09 Gambhir has two IPL trophies, performed in big stage wc50 97 in knockouts>>>>,so gambhir is right what Abd done only choking in big and knockouts stage.

Who among Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers fared better in Bengaluru and Chennai?

M Chinnaswamy Stadium

For the uninitiated, Gautam Gambhir has scored 302 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 126.36, including two half-centuries. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina has amassed 167 runs in 12 games at an average of 16.7, including a half-century.

AB de Villiers, however, has scored 1960 runs in 61 games at a strike rate of 161.18, including a century and 15 half-centuries.

MA Chidambaram Stadium

Gautam Gambhir has scored 187 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 116.88, including three half-centuries. On the other hand, de Villiers has made 353 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 163.43, including three fifties.

Meanwhile, Raina has amassed 1498 runs in 56 games at a strike rate of 135.44, including a ton and eight half-centuries.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes