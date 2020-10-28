Instances when RCB gave their fans a reason to hold their head high

While many people look at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the most successful IPL franchise and one who started the league on a strong note ever since its inception in 2008, one should note that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) too didn’t lag far behind.

While RCB is touted as the most unpredictable IPL team, one shouldn’t forget that they made the semi-finals in 3 of the first 4 seasons and have given their fans many reasons to keep their head high over the years. The most recent accomplishment was the 2016 edition when they finished runners-up while Virat Kohli broke many personal records.

As much as people remember RCB for finishing a step short of winning their maiden IPL title, they remember the two RCB stalwarts – captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – being the architects of the performance and almost single-handedly carrying their side into the finals.

While Virat Kohli scored a record 973 runs including four centuries in just 16 matches, AB de Villiers finished as the third-highest run-getter with 687 runs at an average of 52.84. The duo set the tournament ablaze by hitting 75 sixes between them. Kohli was at the summit with 38 sixes and de Villiers finished second with 37 maximums.

However, the performance graph went downhill for the Bangalore-based side as they couldn’t finish above 6th position in the subsequent 3 seasons. But, as the cliché goes, form is temporary and class is permanent.

RCB have seemingly found their mojo back this season

RCB are just one win away from securing a playoffs berth this season (Credits: IPLT20.com)

And, just like how a phoenix rises from the ashes, the Virat Kohli-led side bounced back in style and has started IPL 2020 on a strong note. They are 2nd in the points table with 7 wins from 11 games. Even more remarkably, they are catering to all kinds of viewers.

While the purists and old-timers have been rejoicing over the consistent knocks from AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli returning to form in the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), teenagers starting out with their ambitions to pursue cricket are going berserk seeing 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal bat.

The Karnataka lad has caught the attention of pundits and fans alike with his Yuvraj Singh-esque batting style. The left-handed opener has had a dream start to his IPL career, having scored 343 runs in 11 matches so far at an impressive average of 31.18.

The RCB bowling department, too, has given their fans a reason to smile. While leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is sixth on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with 16 wickets from 11 games, pacer Navdeep Saini seemed to have successfully addressed RCB’s death bowling woes.

At a time when people have almost forgotten what happiness is, RCB are issuing reminders to their fans of the importance of keeping their heads high. Old habits die hard, indeed.