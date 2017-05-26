IPL 10 brought millions together on Facebook

The IPL once again lived up to its billing and the fans played their part on social media.

by Press Release Video 26 May 2017, 13:37 IST

Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded last Sunday with a dramatic last-ball victory as Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant to lift their third IPL title.

Over the course of the tournament, 120 million people joined the IPL conversation on Facebook and recorded 350 million interactions related to the season on the platform. More people joined the conversation this past season than any IPL, according to the figures of Facebook.

Virat Kohli was the most talked about player on Facebook, while the Mumbai Indians were the most talked about team.

IPL

Throughout the 47-day tournament, the Indian Premier League posted videos of team warm-ups before each match and closed the tournament on Facebook by sharing a video of the Championship trophy presentation.

Additionally, the league shared images of key match moments as they transpired and special off-the-field moments, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Abram at the Kolkata Knight Riders‘ opening match.

Teams

The IPL Champions, Mumbai Indians went live as the team returned to the hotel to celebrate their victory, foreshadowed by their popular music video highlighting the team’s dancing prowess.

If there was one common theme on Facebook for teams this season, it was the cake-cutting. Teams including the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad shared their cake cutting celebrations using Facebook Live and videos during the season, allowing fans to participate in this fun tradition with their players.

Throughout the IPL season, teams shared unique moments with the fans, giving them unprecedented access to their favourite players and owners.

2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad brought fans along to training sessions and team meetings, including going live for this exercise session in the pool. The Delhi Daredevils shared pre and post-match moments including this live interview with Man of the Match Corey Anderson.

Kings XI Punjab showcased its team’s playful side multiple times during the season, including kicking off a season-long prank war with this video featuring Marcus Stoinis and an unsuspecting Manan Vohra. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders shared the preparation strategies for the IPL playoffs.

Players and Owners

During the IPL season, players used Facebook to directly connect with their fans in personal, authentic ways. For example, Ajinkya Rahane showcased the dancing skills of his teammates MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes. In addition, Shikhar Dhawan surprised his fans with a Facebook Live Q&A and Virat Kohli wished Sachin Tendulkar Happy Birthday with a “few” of his close friends.

Afghanistan player Rashid Khan also shared his feelings after making history during his first IPL match.

Yuvraj Singh shared a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a commercial shoot and poked fun at his good friend and teammate Ashish Nehra.

Media

News and sports publishers, broadcasters, and personalities, including Aaj Tak, ABP News, Crictracker, Firstpost, Hotstar, Sportskeeda, Sky Sports and The Quint, took to Facebook Live throughout the event to provide exclusive match commentary and analysis, as well as engage and entertain fans during the IPL.

ESPN Cricinfo broadcast its show ESPN Matchday Live on Facebook, delivering daily previews followed by Facebook fan Q&As every innings break.

News publishers from across the country joined the T20 carnival.

Beyond the pitch

The IPL action didn’t end on the pitch, as commentators, cricket legends, team owners and other public figures shared their favourite moments on Facebook.

- Mumbai Indians Icon and Legend Sachin Tendulkar spots “the real” Malinga in Rajkot

- Virender Sehwag shares a lighthearted moment from the IPL opening ceremony

- Commentator Matthew Hayden discusses the atmosphere of the IPL Finals

- Preity Zinta on the bus with her Kings XI Punjab team following a well-earned victory

- Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal released a video series entitled #ChaiWithKeshav