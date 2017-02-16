IPL 2017: 5 players Delhi Daredevils will be targeting at the auctions

Can some smart buys end Delhi's trophy drought?

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 16 Feb 2017, 09:43 IST

Stokes is a big-hitter with the bat and a good fast bowler

The IPL auction is just a few days away and Delhi Daredevils fans will be hoping and praying that their franchise owners make better choices than they did all these years. The Daredevils have struggled to maintain a core group in the IPL, unlike the other teams.

JP Duminy remains their senior-most foreign buy but he could go midway through the tournament, and the Daredevils have already made a bizarre choice of releasing Imran Tahir, the World's No. 1 spinner in this format of the game.

With South African players forming a huge percentage of their foreign players, Delhi will need to be active at the auctions as CSA reportedly want their players back halfway through the IPL season.

Here we take a look at a few players Delhi will be targeting at this IPL auctions.

#5 Ben Stokes

Delhi are set to lose Chris Morris and JP Duminy midway through the season and the only remaining all-rounder in their side is Carlos Brathwaite, who had a see-saw season last time around.

However, with so many quality all-rounders available in the auctions, Delhi will be tempted to add one to their squad. All-rounders these days rarely come better than Ben Stokes. A hard hitter, dynamic fielder and superb pace bowler, Stokes could be a great buy for Delhi.

The Durham all-rounder could join Brathwaite, who belted him for four sixes in that final over of the World T20. Stokes is in great form as well, having played some superb knocks in the recent Indian tour. His bowling in the limited overs also stood out and most teams will be in a tug of war for the English all-rounder on the 20th.