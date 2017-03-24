IPL 2017: Top 10 most forgettable IPL moments

Controversies have surrounded the IPL ever since its inception. Here is a look at a few.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 16:18 IST

Starc and Pollard took each other head-on

The Indian Premier League, which is entering its tenth season, has witnessed several controversial and jaw-dropping moments over the course of its nine-year history. There have been incidents in the past when the tournament has been threatened by several factors, both on the field and off the field.

We take a look at 10 such moments which made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

#10 Pollard hurls the bat at Starc

In a heated altercation at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, things turned for the worse when Kieron Pollard hurled his bat on the ground out of sheer disgust. It all started when Mitchell Starc dug in a bouncer, which missed Pollard’s bat.

Starc followed it up with some stern words and Pollard gestured him away. In the next delivery, the West Indian pulled out of his stroke with Starc on the verge of delivering the ball, however, the bowler released the ball, following which an enraged Pollard flung his bat on the turf.