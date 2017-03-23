IPL 2017 will take place as scheduled, confirms CoA chief Vinod Rai

The tournament opener will be played by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

by Ram Kumar News 23 Mar 2017, 00:12 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to usher in the 2017 IPL

What’s the story?

Quashing all murmurs casting doubts over the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) confirmed that the tournament will indeed take place as scheduled. “IPL (2017) is happening and it is on schedule,” CoA chief Vinod Rai told India Today.

On the committee’s role in reforming cricket administration in India, he felt, “We are trying our best to be in the saddle. Our commitment was to bring undiluted cricket to the country. The CoA appointed by the Supreme Court are established people in the governance. There is a model constitution put out and the state association will have to put it out. Most of the state associations are co-operating. We are trying to implement the (Lodha panel) recommendations as early as possible.”

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this month, the 2017 IPL was in jeopardy in the wake of state associations facing a severe shortage of cash. Speaking to Sportskeeda, a source in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) revealed that the organization had not received the customary advance from BCCI to start preparing for the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Each state association, who stages the IPL, usually receives INR 60 lakhs per match. While INR 30 lakhs are funded by the participating franchises, the BCCI releases the remaining amount necessary to cover expenditure related to floodlights, venue preparation and ground staff. A portion of the money will be provided to them in advance by the BCCI.

There was uncertainty regarding the flow of funds as the Supreme Court had declared that state associations were not to receive any capital unless they adopted the Lodha panel’s recommendations. Apart from CAB, the likes of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) also urged the immediate disbursement of funds.

Even as Rai insisted that the state associations are co-operating with the proceedings, the CoA have sought the Supreme Court’s intervention to ensure the smooth conduct of the fourth Test in Dharamsala as well as the IPL.

What’s next?

With only one more match left before the 2016/17 season comes to a close for India, the focus will then shift to the IPL. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to begin the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5.

Author‘s Take

Over the course of the season, the transition in BCCI’s administration has threatened to take the limelight away from the on-field action. With the CoA gradually settling in on their role, there are increased expectations that the state associations will eventually adopt the proposed reforms. However, Vinod Rai’s assurance will certainly allay the fears of the cricket-crazy Indian public who enjoy watching the IPL.