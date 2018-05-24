Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: 4 players who have made a big impact in IPL

    Performances of these players have been instrumental for their sides.

    Ameya Vaidya
    CONTRIBUTOR
    24 May 2018, 23:47 IST
    5.55K

    Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20
    Williamson has scored 685 runs in 15 matches

    IPL 2018 was full of unpredictability. In the early part of the season, we saw dramatic run chases. The second half turned out to be different as low totals were defended. The Sunrisers were pioneers in this.

    Some of the players who were playing their first edition surprised everyone with their good show. Also, since only 5 players were allowed to be retained this year, all the players were shuffled and it was a great challenge personally for the players to gel well at their new franchises.

    However, they did not have any trouble and brought out their 'A' game. Let us take a look at 4 players who made a big impact this IPL.

    #4 Siddarth Kaul

    Ente
    Knuckle ball
    has been Kaul's main weapon.

    Siddharth Kaul has come of age in this IPL. He is the leading wicket-taker among the fast bowlers of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has complemented the spinners Rashid Khan and Shakib beautifully in this year's IPL.

    Sunrisers have a knack of picking low-key bowlers and making them great. Kaul is one such product in whom David Warner had great faith, in his first burst in the IPL. From that point onwards, he has developed into a matured bowler.

    In this year's IPL, he has picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 24.84 and at an economy rate of 8. His best figures of 3/23 came against Mumbai Indians. His knuckle ball has been mighty effective this IPL and has picked him loads of wickets.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Kane Williamson Andrew Tye
    Page 1 of 4 Next
