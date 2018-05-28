Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: 4 reasons why Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the playoffs

    A look at the reasons behind Mumbai Indians disappointing 2018 IPL campaign

    Suyambu Lingam
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 04:25 IST
    20

    Mumbai Indians failed to reach playoffs for the fourth time
    From the year 2014, the month of April has been a disastrous period for Mumbai Indians. In the meantime, the month of May has been a resurgence period for the three-time Champions.

    Having completed the first decade of Indian Premier League as the most successful team in the history of the competition, huge expectations hung over the heads of the Mumbai franchise ahead of the 2018 season. 

    The same old story unfolded again for the defending Champions in the eleventh season of IPL. However, in this year, Mumbai Indians could not replicate their usual ‘MAYhem’ heroics as they stumbled in the final hurdle.

    Mumbai Indians defeat against Delhi Daredevils in the penultimate league match of the ongoing season confirmed their exit in the tournament.

    Despite possessing a balanced squad, Mumbai failed to play to their full potential on the field. It is only the fourth time that the Mumbai franchise was unable to qualify for the playoffs. On that note, let us look at the reasons that dented their qualification in this season.

    #4 Failing to utilize the ‘Home’ advantage

    Wankhede Stadium is no more a 'fortress' for Mumbai Indians
    Wankhede Stadium is no more a 'fortress' for Mumbai Indians

    In any format of the game, home teams will try to utilize their home advantage as much as possible. Every team will try to make its home venue a ‘fortress.’ In a tournament like IPL, each team will look to win all seven of their home matches. 

    Surprisingly, Mumbai Indians had won just three of their seven home games in this season. Wankhede Stadium had always played a pivotal role in all of their past seasons' memorable comebacks.

    However, Mumbai had failed miserably in the utilization of home advantage in this season. Almost for the entire season, Mumbai remained toothless in their den.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard
