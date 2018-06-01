Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018 : 5 expensive buys that didn't impress

IPL 2018 : 5 expensive buys that didn't impress

Aditya Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 16:58 IST
141

Experts, who closely follow T20 cricket and more precisely IPL, believe that IPL auctions can really be the most pivotal stage to make a champion side or not. Owners indulge in days of analysis and research before selecting their potential buys – for whom they see the price as no barrier, getting them in their side is the only aim.

It is at this juncture of IPL that a price war is fought between owners and every player is available (apart from a maximum of 3 that can be retained). This year’s IPL auction witnessed some big buys all owing to the previous year performances of these player’s that made owners want them on their side for they saw them as potential match winners.

The highest bid went to the English all-rounder in Ben Stokes, who backed with his solid performance as an all-rounder for Rising Pune Supergiants became a hot favorite for all franchises to have in their starting XI, he played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018.

The highest bid for an Indian player went to Jaydev Unadkat, the left-arm fast medium bowler who interestingly also played for Rising Pune Supergiant last year, bought by Rajasthan Royals this year. It was his bowling particularly in the latter part of the innings which impressed one and all and was pivotal to RPS' journey to the finals of the 2017 edition.

This article circles around the big buys from this year's IPL auction and whether they could give apt ROI (Return on Investment) to their owners. It's simply not easy to justify your performance based on your prize of buying but seeing it strictly in terms of one's individual performance, we try and analyze each individual player, their role in the side and their overall stats for this year's IPL.

It is also to be duly noted that majority of the big buys from owners came in form of foreign players that are often the key to the welfare of an IPL team - since it's their international experience that makes a team strong to its core. Thus, the expectation from foreign players increases from owners after having paid big bucks to get them into their side.

In this list, we name 5 expensive IPL auction buys from 2018, who had a rather ordinary IPL and probably weren’t the match winners that we expected them to be.

Ben Stokes

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - IPL T20

The English all-rounder came into this IPL with plenty of news circling around him. It hasn’t been an ideal last one year for Stokes since he has had to deal with troubles of being axed from England team for their New Zealand tour earlier this year due to indulging in a nightclub brawl in England. His prospects of returning to international cricket seemed rather dull but he has since fought back and prior to his England return, he played the IPL 2018.

Stokes, however, did not manage to impress as per the talent we all know him to possess. He was given a lengthy run in the XI by Warne, not even contemplating dropping him from the side –since a player like Stokes can change a match single-handedly but Stokes didn’t really gift back with the rewards.

At a price tag of Rs. 12.5 crores to his name, Stokes could only deliver 196 runs and 8 wickets in the 13 matches that he played. 


Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes Glenn Maxwell Leisure Reading
IPL 2018: 5 biggest flops of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 expensive players who can turn out to be big...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 all-rounders who have flopped in this year's IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals - 5...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 cheap buys from last year who received big...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, RR vs DD: Five Reasons for Delhi's loss in a...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Big-ticket signings who failed in the first month
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, RR vs DD: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Match 6: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted 11 to...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Fantasy Guru: What your team should look like...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018