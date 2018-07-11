Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: 5 Expensive players who justified their price and performed exceptionally this season

Gavish Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

The 2018 season was one of the finest seasons in the IPL's 11-year history. We saw some breathtaking performances this year, and the final saw a worthy champion being crowned.

There were various players in the IPL who were paid heavily this year. A few were retained by the franchises at high prices, and there were others who attracted huge bidding at the auction.

Some players justified the faith and expectations shown by their franchises in them. Here is a list of five expensive players who performed exceptionally this season.

5. Rahid Khan

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20
Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was surprisingly picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2017 auction, thereby becoming the first Afghan player to represent in the IPL. This year his bid reached up-to 9 crore when he was finally retained by Sunrisers by using the RTM card.

Rashid was superb this year with his googlies and his stump-to-stump line. He picked up 21 wickets in 17 matches while restraining the batsmen with an economy rate of 6.74.

He was the front-line bowler for Hyderabad this season. Whenever Willamson needed a breakthrough, he gave the ball to Rashid Khan.

His performance against KKR in the second qualifier will be remembered for a long time. He produced an amazing all-round performance in that match, finishing the innings for SRH with his 34 runs in just 10 balls and then bowling a brilliant spell in which he picked 3 crucial wicket for just 19 runs.




IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni KL Rahul Leisure Reading
