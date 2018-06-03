IPL 2018: 5 Indian stars who failed to replicate their last season's success stories

All these players have won the title at least once in their IPL careers

Ashwan Rao ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 04:57 IST 20 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

However great a player might be, maintaining the consistency is not easy when it comes to a tournament with a hectic schedule like the IPL. There have been players who have been consistent throughout their IPL careers, while some were just 'one season wonders'.

But thanks to the players, there hasn't been a shortage of entertainment in the eleven-year history of the league. They keep the fans at the edge of their seats with their splendid display of cricket.

Let us now look at five Indian stars who had a fabulous 2017 IPL, but failed to recreate their magic this season.

#5 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey could not justify his hefty price tag

Manish Pandey, who anchored Kolkata's record run chase against the Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 IPL finals, represented the Knight Riders from 2014-2017.

The Karnataka batsman was one of the prominent players in the KKR batting line-up, scoring 1370 runs across four seasons. In the last edition (2017), he scored 396 runs in 14 matches at 128.57, with his highest score being 81*.

His crucial partnerships with the then skipper, Gautam Gambhir was instrumental in KKR's run to the playoffs in season ten. Pandey, who scored the first ever ton by an Indian in the IPL was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping INR 11 crore at the 2018 auctions.

He was expected to play a major role in the Sunrisers' middle-order this season after being bought for such an enormous price.

In 15 matches, Pandey managed just 284 runs at a strike-rate of 115.44. In spite of possessing a strong bowling attack, the Hyderabad franchise faltered in some matches due to the collective failure of their middle order.

For a batsman who has been scored 2499 runs in 118 matches, it was a forgettable season after being bought for an astronomical price.

Though the Orange army managed to reach the finals, it was not a memorable season personally for a player of Pandey's caliber.