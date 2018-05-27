5 wicket-keepers who can replace MS Dhoni post his retirement

This year's IPL has produced a pool of good Indian wicket-keepers who can replace Dhoni in the future.

Prathmesh Patil ANALYST 27 May 2018, 01:40 IST

Dhoni might retire after World Cup 2019 in England

MS Dhoni has looked in ominous form this IPL season, scoring 455 runs at an amazing strike rate of 150.66. He has not only rejuvenated his batting form but also his leadership by leading Chennai into the IPL finals.

Dhoni's good form is a big positive for the Indian cricket team going into next year's World Cup. As an individual, he holds the key to India's fortunes if they are to win this tournament.

As the countdown begins for the mega event, there is speculation that Dhoni might retire from international cricket after World Cup 2019. The big question that arises then is who will replace him once he calls it quits?

Though it is impossible to replace Dhoni, some Indian wicket-keepers have put in stellar performances in the IPL and look like they could make the step up.

#5 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has shown great promise as a finisher

This year has seen a big turn around in fortunes for Dinesh Karthik. He performed exceptionally for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and scored 498 runs at a healthy strike rate of 147.77, leading them to the playoffs.

Karthik has been finishing matches at will and looks in complete control while chasing targets.

Karthik is looking in great touch and is the ideal player to take over the mantle from Dhoni with the amount of experience he possesses.