IPL 2018: An XI that can beat the 2018 IPL champions, CSK.

Best combination of players that could beat the 2018 IPL champions, CSK.

After 60 matches, 7 weeks, and countless memories, the IPL 2018 came to an end with Chennai Super Kings re-claiming the beautiful trophy for the record-equaling third-time.

It was Watson who did it for Super Kings in the finals of IPL 2018. Watson's century helped Super Kings to cross the line, and put their hands on the beautiful trophy once. Chennai Super Kings proved to be one of the hardest teams to beat in this year's IPL.

Hence, let us look at the best possible XI from the 2018 IPL that can prove to be invincible for the 2018 IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings.

Openers: KL Rahul and Kane Williamson

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

It was a breathtaking season for the classic KXIP opener, KL Rahul, as he smacked the fastest ever IPL fifty in his first ever match for his new franchise. From the start of the season, Rahul seemed to be in sublime touch as he unsettled the opposition with his swashbuckling strokeplay.

In this year's IPL, Rahul notched up 659 runs at an astonishing average of 54.91 and a high strike-rate of 158.41 which also includes six fifties with the highest score being 95*. However, it was unfortunate for him and his team to not enter the playoffs.

Kane Williamson (C) (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Kane Williamson. What a season he had? A plethora of runs, captaining his side to the finals, and of course a great sense of respect. Not many would have thought, after Warner's exclusion from the league, that Sunrisers would pose such a threat to other teams in the league. But all thanks to Williamson who rose up to the occasion and made it possible for the Sunrisers to make it to the playoffs.

His batting was no different than his captaincy. Interestingly, this season, Williamson scored more runs than all of the seasons combined. This year, Williamson was the Orange Cap holder with a mammoth of 735 runs to his name at an outstanding average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 142.44 which also includes eight fifties with the highest score being 84. Williamson went past Michael Hussey tally of 733 runs to feature third on the list of most runs in a single season of IPL, only behind David Warner and Virat.