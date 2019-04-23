IPL 2019: KKR coach Jacques Kallis says Andre Russell could bat higher up the order going forward

Andre Russell (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

What's the news?

KKR coach Jacques Kallis has revealed that the team management is likely to send Andre Russell higher up the order going forward.

In case you didn't know...

KKR have lost five matches in a row in IPL 2019, going from the top of the points table to languishing in the bottom half. They have failed on multiple fronts this season, and are desperate for some wins to get their campaign back on track.

Russell has been a key figure in whatever little success they've had, and their playoff hopes rest largely on his shoulders.

The West Indian superstar has been in devastating form throughout the tournament, single-handedly winning several matches for his franchise. But while he has continued his brilliant form, KKR's overall form has dipped; Dinesh Karthik's men have slipped to the sixth position on the standings and they need some inspiration.

The other batsmen have failed to rise to the challenge, which has left too much to do for Russell. The critics and fans are suggesting that KKR should send Russell higher in the order to give him a better chance of making impact on the matches.

The heart of the matter

Jacques Kallis has now admitted that in hindsight he feels KKR should have sent Russell earlier in the last match.

"Rinku went in in the eighth over and we certainly haven't sent Andre in that early, in hindsight we could sent him a bit earlier," Kallis said as quoted by Cricinfo.

The KKR coach also believes there needs to be more flexibility with the team's plans going forward.

"It certainly hadn't been one of our plans but if the situation arises then it's something we'll think of. It's a matter of what the team needs in such a situation and what the captain and management come up with, and we feel where each player is suited to play. But like I said, if a situation arises where Andre or someone else can up the order, we've got to perhaps try one or two things a little differently," Kallis added

What's next?

KKR will next take on RR on thursday, as they try to find a way to turn their floundering season around. RR themselves have found it difficult to string two good matches together, so that will give KKR some hope of coming away with a win.