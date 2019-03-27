×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Ashwin 'Mankad-ed' or Buttler 'Brown-ed'?

Saketh Kandadai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
36   //    27 Mar 2019, 19:06 IST

Ashwin running out Buttler
Ashwin running out Buttler

Rajasthan Royals looked in control as Jos Buttler was smashing the ball around. Chasing Kings XI Punjab's target of 185, they were at 108 in the 13th over. The Kings desperately needed a wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling to Sanju Samson. He ran up to the crease. Buttler, at the non-striker’s end, was walking down the pitch looking at the other end. But Ashwin had halted his delivery stride to knock the bails off at his end and Buttler was caught out of his crease. The third umpire was consulted and he declared the Englishman out.

The incident immediately led to turmoil on social media with questions being raised on the fairness of what Ashwin had done and whether it should have been done. Such was the rarity of the incident. Such was the animosity towards it. It probably wasn’t the turning point of the match, but unfortunately that is what the match would be remembered for, despite some performances from Chris Gayle and Sarfaraz Khan. Ashwin had ‘Mankad-ed’ Buttler.

What is ‘Mankad-ing’?

The act of running out the non-striker before delivering the ball is referred to as 'Mankad-ing'. This is meant to stop the batsman from taking unfair advantage by running well before the ball is bowled. Even though technically it is a run-out, the term 'Mankad-ed' is used more.

The term ‘Mankading' was coined by the Australian media back in 1947 when the cricketing world saw its first such dismissal. Indian left-arm spinner Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown in a similar fashion in a Test match at Sydney during the 1947-48 tour of Australia. This, though, was done after more than a couple of warnings to Brown by the Indians.

Mankad had already removed Brown in the same in a tour game against an Australia XI. Yet, Brown took an early start to ensure Don Bradman retained strike. The Australian captain, Bradman, along with Brown, defended Mankad even though he was heavily criticised by Australian media for being unsportsmanly.

Brown always took full responsibility for the dismissal and Bradman never understood why the dismissal was named after the Indian all-rounder. "For the life of me, I can't understand why (the press) questioned his sportsmanship," Bradman would later write in his autobiography, Farewell to Cricket.


For the life of me, I can't understand why (the press) questioned his sportsmanship - Sir Don Bradman
For the life of me, I can't understand why (the press) questioned his sportsmanship - Sir Don Bradman

The dismissal, by all means, was justified. Yet, Mankad had to carry the blemish of being unfair. It is such a shame that a great all-rounder, a legend in Indian cricket, is so often recalled for a thing deemed against 'the spirit of the game'.

Advertisement

The term was recently criticised by former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar. He said it was unfair to an Indian legend and that if the term had to exist, it should be ‘Brown-ed’ as he was the player who tried to break the rules of the game.


The great Vinoo Mankad
The great Vinoo Mankad

 Fair Play

There have been a few such instances in world cricket. The most famous, though, was one where the bowler did not run the non-striker out. He instead folded his arms, smiled at him and went back to bowl again. This happened in a World Cup tie between Pakistan and West Indies in 1987. Courtney Walsh, though the West Indies couldn’t win, is still remembered for not running out Salim Jaffer on the final ball of the match when Pakistan required two runs.


File photo of Courtney Walsh
File photo of Courtney Walsh

What does the law say?

The law states that: “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out. Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over.”

Earlier, the law was that the bowler was allowed to attempt the run-out only before entering his delivery stride. However, the ICC now permits the bowler to attempt the dismissal before releasing the ball, provided he has not ended his delivery swing. This was adopted in 2011.

 Quick-witted or unprofessional?

Ashwin, who ran out Butler, has had to face heavy criticism from current and former players, apart from the fans. The third umpire, a member of the ICC Elite Panel, gave Butler out on what the laws of the game say. There is no denying this.


Butler was out because he was out
Butler was out because he was out

If you look at the video of the incident, Ashwin pauses a little just before bowling. Buttler kept walking not knowing that Ashwin had stopped. Now, was the pause planned by Ashwin to dismiss Butler in this fashion? Nobody except he would know that. Either way, Buttler, according to the umpire, would not have been in the crease at the time Ashwin was supposed to release the ball (which the law looks at).

"Look, it was very instinctive," said Ashwin after the match. "On my part, it was very instinctive. It was not planned or anything like that. It's there within the rules of the game. I don't understand where the spirit of the game comes, naturally if it's there in the rules it's there."

But it certainly doesn't do any good for the game if people start planning such dismissals. Imagine bowlers stopping their delivery every other over just to check if the batsman's position. Imagine the non-striker staring into the bowler’s eye every time he bowls to make sure he isn’t stopping.

It may be best to listen to the other side to as the final word. "Part and parcel," said Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane at the post-match presentation. "Sadly, we are not allowed to comment on controversial issues. I am sure the match referee will take a call. We take these decisions sportingly." 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Ravichandran Ashwin Jos Buttler IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Saketh Kandadai
CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019: Analyzing the pros and cons of Ashwin 'Mankading' Buttler
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Ashwin mankads Buttler
RELATED STORY
Watch: Jos Buttler gives Ashwin a cold shoulder while shaking hands
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why Ravichandran Ashwin was not wrong to 'Mankad' Jos Buttler
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP | Match review | R Ashwin Mankads Buttler | Fortress Breached
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats 2019, Match 4, RR vs KXIP: Numbers you need to know
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ashwin runs Jos Buttler out before delivering the ball
RELATED STORY
3 times 'mankading' made headlines 
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP- Fantasy Star Of The Match
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Shane Warne for his comments on the mankading incident involving Ashwin and Jos Buttler
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us