IPL 2018: The Youngsters XI

Youngsters who can combine to form a playing XI

Indian Premier League presents youngsters a wonderful opportunity to rub shoulders with the world's best players and learn from them. It is the tournament where "Talent meets Opportunity."

Before the start of IPL, a lot of youngsters hogged the limelight with their huge pay cheques. During the IPL, they have proved their worth for their respective teams and dished out match-winning performances. Such performances and consistency were considered while choosing the best XI.

Note: The criteria used was that the players should be 25 years old or less than that.

Openers

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

The captain of the Under 19 World Cup winning team, Prithvi Shaw was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping price of 1.2 crores. He had to patiently wait for his chance to feature in the playing XI.

The Mumbaikar has impressed with his style of playing, and many have compared him to the great Sachin Tendulkar.

In the nine matches that he played, he looked fearless and wowed the crowd with his repertoire of shots. He has scored 245 runs at a strike-rate of over 150 which has helped Delhi get off to flying starts.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan played for the Gujarat Lions in the previous edition of the league. In the limited opportunities that he got, he impressed everyone with his strokes and many even went on to compare him with Parthiv Patel.

Mumbai Indians picked him at the auctions for a price of 6.2 crores. The aggressive batsman started the IPL on a bright note but was largely inconsistent throughout the tournament. He finished the season with 275 runs at a strike-rate of 140.