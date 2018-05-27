Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: CSK vs SRH, Combined XI

    The best possible XI from the two best sides in this year's IPL.

    Govind S
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 01:53 IST
    1.92K

    CSK
    CSK will take on SRH at the Wankhede

    An epic clash is on the cards, and the cricket fans all over the world are guaranteed a treat when the two most dominant teams in this year's campaign go head-to-head at the Wankhede for the ultimate prize, the glittering Indian Premier League 2018 trophy.

    Both the teams have been exceptional this season, and we have seen some stand-out performances from some of their players. But what if we made a combined XI of the two teams based on this year's performances?

    OPENERS

    #1 Shikhar Dhawan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

    Dhawan has had a good season in the on-going edition and has been one of the most important cogs in the batting wheel for the Sunrisers. The orange army are predominantly a well-oiled bowling side, but their batting exploits haven't been up to the mark.

    The side is heavily dependent on Dhawan and Williamson in the batting department and the inability of the others in the team to put runs on the board may prove to be a huge headache for Tom Moody's side in the final. Dhawan needs to crank up runs at the top of the order, and that will be of great importance in their quest to lift the trophy.

    IPL Stats - Matches: 15 | Runs: 471 | Avg: 39.25 | S/R: 139.34

    #2 Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings)

    Everyone was surprised when the 36-year-old Australian, Shane Watson was picked by CSK during the IPL auctions this year. At his age, everyone had written him off, but he has proven that he still has the power game to be one of the finest players of the modern era.

    His batting exploits have been crucial in giving CSK good starts in many of the matches. His ability to chip in with a few overs makes him one of the first names on Fleming's team-sheet.

    IPL Stats (Batting) - Matches: 14 | Runs: 438 | Avg: 31.28 | S/R: 145.03

    IPL Stats (Bowling) - Matches: 14 | Wickets: 6 | Eco: 8.96 | Avg: 41.83 | S/R: 28.00

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK Vs SRH: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Match 20: SRH vs CSK - Preview, head-to-head,...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Hits and Misses 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy 2018, CSK vs SRH, 1st Qualifier: 4 tips to...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: A 'Faf'ulous innings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH 5 Reasons why Hyderabad lost against...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018