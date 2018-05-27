IPL 2018: CSK vs SRH, Combined XI

The best possible XI from the two best sides in this year's IPL.

CSK will take on SRH at the Wankhede

An epic clash is on the cards, and the cricket fans all over the world are guaranteed a treat when the two most dominant teams in this year's campaign go head-to-head at the Wankhede for the ultimate prize, the glittering Indian Premier League 2018 trophy.

Both the teams have been exceptional this season, and we have seen some stand-out performances from some of their players. But what if we made a combined XI of the two teams based on this year's performances?

OPENERS

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Dhawan has had a good season in the on-going edition and has been one of the most important cogs in the batting wheel for the Sunrisers. The orange army are predominantly a well-oiled bowling side, but their batting exploits haven't been up to the mark.

The side is heavily dependent on Dhawan and Williamson in the batting department and the inability of the others in the team to put runs on the board may prove to be a huge headache for Tom Moody's side in the final. Dhawan needs to crank up runs at the top of the order, and that will be of great importance in their quest to lift the trophy.

IPL Stats - Matches: 15 | Runs: 471 | Avg: 39.25 | S/R: 139.34

#2 Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings)

Everyone was surprised when the 36-year-old Australian, Shane Watson was picked by CSK during the IPL auctions this year. At his age, everyone had written him off, but he has proven that he still has the power game to be one of the finest players of the modern era.

His batting exploits have been crucial in giving CSK good starts in many of the matches. His ability to chip in with a few overs makes him one of the first names on Fleming's team-sheet.

IPL Stats (Batting) - Matches: 14 | Runs: 438 | Avg: 31.28 | S/R: 145.03

IPL Stats (Bowling) - Matches: 14 | Wickets: 6 | Eco: 8.96 | Avg: 41.83 | S/R: 28.00