Here's how the world reacted as CSK clinched their third IPL title
Watson powered Chennai Super Kings to an easy win!
The Chennai Super Kings who were playing their seventh IPL final asked the Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat after winning the toss. Sunrisers had a decent powerplay as they scored 42 runs for the loss of one wicket.
Shikhar Dhawan who took his time to settle in the middle got out in the ninth over but Williamson and Shakib increased the scoring rate. Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan got out in the 13th over and 16th over respectively but the cameos from Yusuf Pathan and Carlos Brathwaite helped SRH reach 178 in 20 overs.
The Chennai Super Kings started their innings cautiously as they scored only 20 runs off the first few overs for the loss of one wicket. Watson who had a very slow start, scoring no runs off the first 10 ten balls unleashed himself in the last powerplay over. In the next 23 balls that he faced, he scored 51 runs and reached the 50-mark in only 33 balls.
With the able support of Raina at the other end, Watson made the chase pretty easy. Even though Raina got out in the fourteenth over, Watson stayed till the end and scored a 57-ball 117. Rayudu who came after the wicket of Raina finished the innings with a four and helped CSK win by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare.
The Chennai Super Kings have comfortably won their third IPL trophy after making it to the final on seven occasions.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions to CSK's emphatic win:
Congratulations Chennai Superkings on becoming deserving champions of the biggest T20 tournament in the world. Brilliant throughout the tournament and the wonderful people from Chennai and whole of TN deserve this @ChennaiIPL . #IPL2018Final— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2018
Very proud of the way @SunRisers played in this IPL, I thank each and every member of the @SunRisers family for their efforts and support. Absolutely brilliant knock from Shane Watson and many congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on a well-deserved victory #IPLfinal2018— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 27, 2018
Having not played for 2 years, @ChennaiIPL do it in style. New heroes in every victory and prove again that no substitute for experience. Champion team and a massive victory #IPL2018Final— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 27, 2018
From WHY Watson to WHY NOT Watson, what a ride, take a bow .. #Champ #IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 27, 2018
Not sure about quality of cricket, but this IPL was the best ever in terms of sustained drama, excitement and entertainment!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 27, 2018
👏👏👏🙏👍#VIVOIPL2018
Congratulations #CSK on winning the trophy 🏆. A big congratulations to MS Dhoni @msdhoni and the entire CSK team.👍 pic.twitter.com/HlffMHRBHL— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 27, 2018
Congratulations @ChennaiIPL on becoming deserving champions of d biggest T20 tournament in the 🌍 👍#IPL2018Final— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018
Chen-nai Chen-nai SU-PER KINGS !!!!! Yellow army rejoice !!!! Congratulations!!! 🏆🏏💯💪🏾🙌🏽🤩 #IPL2018Final #WhistlePodu #MSD @ChennaiIPL #IPL2018Final— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 27, 2018
Dhoni! Come on. React. You won a tournament 😬 #IPL2018Final— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 27, 2018
Shows MS Dhoni could have easily carried on as Indian limited-overs skipper. That he gave it up shows his reading of the dressing room. Still incomparable as a keeper, and turned time back this season with his batting... you cannot write this man off! #IPL2018Final— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 27, 2018
What a great knock to finish off the IPL @ShaneRWatson33 . Congratulations @ChennaiIPL well deserved win !#IPL2018Final— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 27, 2018
Most wins as T20 Captain:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018
150 ~ MS Dhoni
98 ~ Gambhir
84 ~ Sammy
Former champions really played like champions throughout the season. Congratulations @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni for yet another IPL trophy. Surely the best T20 team in the world! #CSKvSRH #IPL2018Final— R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 27, 2018
Congratulations #SRH on a fabulous campaign. So much to appreciate and learn. And congratulations to Kane Williamson for playing, and leading, with class and dignity.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018
What a contest the kkings blew away the Nawabs ! #KwalityWalls #GoodbyeSerious pic.twitter.com/PulR71iVtM— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 27, 2018
2 years of wait.. @ChennaiIPL .. Thank you! Thank you for an amazing season! Thank you for bringing it all the way home! #Shanewatson, take a bow sir🙏 Yellow Brigade, @msdhoni we are proud ❤️ #BestvsBest #Amazingsportsmanship— Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 27, 2018
C for Comeback— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 27, 2018
C for Champions
C for #CSK
Congratulations, @ChennaiIPL - the #VIVOIPL 2018 winners! 👑#WorldsToughestFinal #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/hFHjmbEW8w
2018 IPL:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018
" Chennai Senior Kings "
To
" Champion Super Kings "
2018 IPL:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018
Emerging player: Pant
Fair play award: MI
Best catch: Boult
Super striker: Narine
Stylish player: Pant
Innovative thinking: Dhoni
Purple Cap: Tye
Orange Cap: Kane
Most valuable player: Narine
Runners up: SRH
Champion: CSK
What a final!! What an intense match!! Mighty congratulations to all the truly well deserved champions of the #IPL2018 @ChennaiIPL on winning the league the third time!! 🏆Brilliant game by @ShaneRWatson33! #WhistlePodu #CSKvsSRH #IPL2018Final— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 27, 2018
Congratulations #CSK. 9 play-offs. 7 finals. 3 wins. There is something about you. #WhistlePodu— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018
Was a fabulous #IPL all things considered. Fine performances, close finishes, cricket to the fore. The #IPL is a stronger brand than when this year's tournament started.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018
You could see the intent all season. MS, Stephen and the entire squad. Such worthy winners 👏👏👏 #CSK #IPL2018— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 27, 2018
A blue sea is what Iam used to, Sea of yellow in #wankhede chanting #CSK....what a return it has been for @ChennaiIPL after 2 years..!! #IPL2018Final— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 27, 2018
"No team has beaten an opponent four times in an IPL season" - @cricbuzz.— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) May 27, 2018
Challenge accepted, says #CSK 🔥#WhistlePodu Bring back the cup! #CSKvsSRH
7 time Finalists and 3rd time Winners. @ChennaiIPL truly deserves to be awarded for being the champions that they are! What an exciting finish to the series! #IPL2018Finals #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/z8cYkSOcST— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 27, 2018
Congratulations! Chennai Super Kings!#CSKvsSRH #IPL2018Finals pic.twitter.com/8hN3HUXH4r— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 27, 2018
You can hear the whistles all over the country tonight #CSK #IPLfinal2018— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 27, 2018
Shane nahin @ChennaiIPL ki Shaaan hai Watson! First hundred chasing in a #VivoIPL final and looks like it’ll be in a successful cause too.. scored his first run on the 11th ball.. hundred in 51 .. Watttto player @ShaneRWatson33 👏🏻#CSKvSRH— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 27, 2018
Hundreds in T20 Finals:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 27, 2018
146*C Gayle, BPL 2017
115*W Saha, IPL 2014
115 J Weatherald, BBL 2017
109*S Raina, CLT20 2014
106 B Hodge, Aus T20 2006
100 S WATSON, IPL 2018#IPL2018Final
Loved the way Shane Watson calculated his innings! That's experience for you! Target the right bowlers. Amazing!! @ShaneRWatson33 #CSKvsSRH #IPL2018Final— Maruf Shaikh (@marrufff) May 27, 2018
How to close a game in one over.— cricBC (@cricBC) May 27, 2018
By Shane Watson
Give Watson ten dot balls at the start of every innings then......— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018
7 Finals, 3 Trophies— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) May 27, 2018
What a comeback for @ChennaiIPL. Out of the tournament for two years, but win the IPL2018 title in style!
Congratulations Captain Cool @msdhoni !!#IPL2018Finale #CSKvsSRH watson
Remember Shane Watson scored a 100 off 51 vs #RR in the league phase and he’s scored a 100 off exactly 51 balls again tonight in THE final! What an innings! #CSKvsSRH #IPL2018 #IPL2018Final— RK (@RK_sports) May 27, 2018
What an Innings.. #Century #Watson 👏👏👏— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 27, 2018
Playing the finals in a cool and calm way.. #IPL2018Final #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/htuY3hA3AJ
Karn Sharma:-— Roshni Walia (@RoshniWalia45) May 27, 2018
In SRH 2016 (Champions)
In MI 2017 ( Champions)
In CSK 2018( Champions)
.
RCB Should Consider Buying Karn Sharma In Next Year's Auction!#CSKvsSRH#CSKvSRH #IPL2018 #IPL2018Final
Shane Watson....... Doesn’t matter how Old you are......... #IPL2018Final— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2018
Experience gets you over in difficult situations. Magnificent, marvelous and outstanding 💯 from @ShaneRWatson33 - Remember the Name 👏 #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/XxM7nemdSv— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) May 27, 2018
Against one of the strongest bowling attacks in IPL history, in the final & on the biggest stage - that is one of the great IPL innings from Shane Watson. He held his nerve to absorb massive early pressure before kicking on with crisp, powerful ball-striking. #IPL— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 27, 2018
What a season Kane Williamson had!#IPL2018 #SRH pic.twitter.com/osGo5xLAtn— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 27, 2018
Test match done within 3-and-a-bit days so the IPL final is being shown on the big screen at Lord’s.— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) May 27, 2018
Sign of the times? #ENGvPAK #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/k7Mw9LreoM
Most Runs in an IPL season:— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 27, 2018
973 ~ Kohli
848 ~ Warner
735 ~ Kane*
733 ~ Gayle
733 ~ Hussey
708 ~ Gayle#IPLFinal #IPL2018 #CSKvsSRH
Rishabh Pant deservingly gets an emerging player of the season award...— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018
Watson went past petrol a while ago, now chasing the CBSE toppers. #IPL2018Final— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 27, 2018
A fairytale comeback season for @ChennaiIPL. To win despite not playing their home matches in Chepauk - which they built their squad around - is a stunning achievement. Their faith in experienced players was rewarded - particularly in tight matches & pressure moments. #IPL— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 27, 2018
Watson be like: I'm going to shatter all your dreams of a last-over finish— Sidvee (@sidvee) May 27, 2018
Things that get better with age :— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2018
3. Whiskey
2. Pickles
1. Shane Watson#CSKvSRH
Shane Watson taking care of SRH bowlers....#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/WBPnyBaL28— த-லையிங்-லாமா (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 27, 2018
Shane Watson first 10 balls— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shane Watson last 5 balls
4 6 6 6 4
RCB Management to Shane Watson #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/feus6WTpGo— Underdog (@KVPtweetz) May 27, 2018
Shane Watson is batting like a man possessed!— Janani (@naan_jaan) May 27, 2018
WOAHHHHHH! #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu
This Watson innings, like Marlon Samuels in the 2012 WT20 final, showing that there is plenty of time in a T20 game. Games are not always lost in 15 mins.— Nitin Sundar (@knittins) May 27, 2018
#CSKvsSRH #YelloveFinals #YellowPoduWhistlePodu #IPL2018Final— Salman Abjani (@SalmanAbjani) May 27, 2018
SRH: We have the Best bowling line up in the IPL !
Watson: pic.twitter.com/sKuZUKCcCv
So #CSK wins #IPL2018 after coming back from a 2 year ban. Only way you can keep #MSD down is by not letting him play and lead. Still the best Captain we have in the world. #IPL2018Final #CSKvsSRH— Abhishek Jain (@iabhishek_j) May 27, 2018
Feeling Bad only for 2 People..— I S H A 🌹 (@Khanna2412) May 27, 2018
Kane Williamson
Rashid Khan
😢😢😢😢#IPL2018Final#CSKvsSRH#CSKvSRH
What CSK did to SRH.#IPL2018Final#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/xzNUENDRPW— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) May 27, 2018
#CSK Beat #SRH FOUR Times in this Season And Became THIRD Time Champions of #IPL ! #IPLfinal2018 #IPL2018Finals #CSKvsSRH @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/YWpFgIaogm— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@TrollCinemaOff) May 27, 2018
Emerging Player of the season: Rishabh Pant! #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/udwOFkOADG— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 27, 2018
#CSKvsSRH— Santoz (@s_a_n_t_o_z) May 27, 2018
Epic!! pic.twitter.com/Q4e1O9DA4d
Watson be like..#CSKvsSRH #IPL2018Finals pic.twitter.com/oqx7kpwwYG— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 27, 2018
Kane Williamson!#CSKvsSRH #IPL2018Finals pic.twitter.com/A2r6YDKukk— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 27, 2018