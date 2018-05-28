Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Here's how the world reacted as CSK clinched their third IPL title

    Watson powered Chennai Super Kings to an easy win!

    28 May 2018
    The Chennai Super Kings who were playing their seventh IPL final asked the Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat after winning the toss. Sunrisers had a decent powerplay as they scored 42 runs for the loss of one wicket.

    Shikhar Dhawan who took his time to settle in the middle got out in the ninth over but Williamson and Shakib increased the scoring rate. Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan got out in the 13th over and 16th over respectively but the cameos from Yusuf Pathan and Carlos Brathwaite helped SRH reach 178 in 20 overs.

    The Chennai Super Kings started their innings cautiously as they scored only 20 runs off the first few overs for the loss of one wicket. Watson who had a very slow start, scoring no runs off the first 10 ten balls unleashed himself in the last powerplay over. In the next 23 balls that he faced, he scored 51 runs and reached the 50-mark in only 33 balls.

    With the able support of Raina at the other end, Watson made the chase pretty easy. Even though Raina got out in the fourteenth over, Watson stayed till the end and scored a 57-ball 117. Rayudu who came after the wicket of Raina finished the innings with a four and helped CSK win by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare.

    The Chennai Super Kings have comfortably won their third IPL trophy after making it to the final on seven occasions.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions to CSK's emphatic win:






    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Shane Watson Twitter Reactions
