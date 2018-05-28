Here's how the world reacted as CSK clinched their third IPL title

Watson powered Chennai Super Kings to an easy win!

The Chennai Super Kings who were playing their seventh IPL final asked the Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat after winning the toss. Sunrisers had a decent powerplay as they scored 42 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan who took his time to settle in the middle got out in the ninth over but Williamson and Shakib increased the scoring rate. Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan got out in the 13th over and 16th over respectively but the cameos from Yusuf Pathan and Carlos Brathwaite helped SRH reach 178 in 20 overs.

The Chennai Super Kings started their innings cautiously as they scored only 20 runs off the first few overs for the loss of one wicket. Watson who had a very slow start, scoring no runs off the first 10 ten balls unleashed himself in the last powerplay over. In the next 23 balls that he faced, he scored 51 runs and reached the 50-mark in only 33 balls.

With the able support of Raina at the other end, Watson made the chase pretty easy. Even though Raina got out in the fourteenth over, Watson stayed till the end and scored a 57-ball 117. Rayudu who came after the wicket of Raina finished the innings with a four and helped CSK win by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare.

The Chennai Super Kings have comfortably won their third IPL trophy after making it to the final on seven occasions.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to CSK's emphatic win:

Congratulations Chennai Superkings on becoming deserving champions of the biggest T20 tournament in the world. Brilliant throughout the tournament and the wonderful people from Chennai and whole of TN deserve this @ChennaiIPL . #IPL2018Final — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2018

Very proud of the way @SunRisers played in this IPL, I thank each and every member of the @SunRisers family for their efforts and support. Absolutely brilliant knock from Shane Watson and many congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on a well-deserved victory #IPLfinal2018 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 27, 2018

Having not played for 2 years, @ChennaiIPL do it in style. New heroes in every victory and prove again that no substitute for experience. Champion team and a massive victory #IPL2018Final — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 27, 2018

From WHY Watson to WHY NOT Watson, what a ride, take a bow .. #Champ #IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 27, 2018

Not sure about quality of cricket, but this IPL was the best ever in terms of sustained drama, excitement and entertainment!

👏👏👏🙏👍#VIVOIPL2018 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 27, 2018

Congratulations #CSK on winning the trophy 🏆. A big congratulations to MS Dhoni @msdhoni and the entire CSK team.👍 pic.twitter.com/HlffMHRBHL — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 27, 2018

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL on becoming deserving champions of d biggest T20 tournament in the 🌍 👍#IPL2018Final — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 27, 2018

Dhoni! Come on. React. You won a tournament 😬 #IPL2018Final — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 27, 2018

Shows MS Dhoni could have easily carried on as Indian limited-overs skipper. That he gave it up shows his reading of the dressing room. Still incomparable as a keeper, and turned time back this season with his batting... you cannot write this man off! #IPL2018Final — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 27, 2018

What a great knock to finish off the IPL @ShaneRWatson33 . Congratulations @ChennaiIPL well deserved win !#IPL2018Final — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 27, 2018

Most wins as T20 Captain:



150 ~ MS Dhoni

98 ~ Gambhir

84 ~ Sammy — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

Former champions really played like champions throughout the season. Congratulations @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni for yet another IPL trophy. Surely the best T20 team in the world! #CSKvSRH #IPL2018Final — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 27, 2018

Congratulations #SRH on a fabulous campaign. So much to appreciate and learn. And congratulations to Kane Williamson for playing, and leading, with class and dignity. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018

What a contest the kkings blew away the Nawabs ! #KwalityWalls #GoodbyeSerious pic.twitter.com/PulR71iVtM — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 27, 2018

2 years of wait.. @ChennaiIPL .. Thank you! Thank you for an amazing season! Thank you for bringing it all the way home! #Shanewatson, take a bow sir🙏 Yellow Brigade, @msdhoni we are proud ❤️ #BestvsBest #Amazingsportsmanship — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 27, 2018

2018 IPL:



" Chennai Senior Kings "

To

" Champion Super Kings " — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

2018 IPL:



Emerging player: Pant

Fair play award: MI

Best catch: Boult

Super striker: Narine

Stylish player: Pant

Innovative thinking: Dhoni

Purple Cap: Tye

Orange Cap: Kane

Most valuable player: Narine

Runners up: SRH

Champion: CSK — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

What a final!! What an intense match!! Mighty congratulations to all the truly well deserved champions of the #IPL2018 @ChennaiIPL on winning the league the third time!! 🏆Brilliant game by @ShaneRWatson33! #WhistlePodu #CSKvsSRH #IPL2018Final — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 27, 2018

Congratulations #CSK. 9 play-offs. 7 finals. 3 wins. There is something about you. #WhistlePodu — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018

Was a fabulous #IPL all things considered. Fine performances, close finishes, cricket to the fore. The #IPL is a stronger brand than when this year's tournament started. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018

You could see the intent all season. MS, Stephen and the entire squad. Such worthy winners 👏👏👏 #CSK #IPL2018 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 27, 2018

A blue sea is what Iam used to, Sea of yellow in #wankhede chanting #CSK....what a return it has been for @ChennaiIPL after 2 years..!! #IPL2018Final — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 27, 2018

6th time team who finished 2nd in points table won the IPL:



2011: CSK

2012: KKR

2013: MI

2014: KKR

2015: MI

2018: CSK — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

"No team has beaten an opponent four times in an IPL season" - @cricbuzz.



Challenge accepted, says #CSK 🔥#WhistlePodu Bring back the cup! #CSKvsSRH — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) May 27, 2018

7 time Finalists and 3rd time Winners. @ChennaiIPL truly deserves to be awarded for being the champions that they are! What an exciting finish to the series! #IPL2018Finals #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/z8cYkSOcST — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 27, 2018

You can hear the whistles all over the country tonight #CSK #IPLfinal2018 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 27, 2018

Shane nahin @ChennaiIPL ki Shaaan hai Watson! First hundred chasing in a #VivoIPL final and looks like it’ll be in a successful cause too.. scored his first run on the 11th ball.. hundred in 51 .. Watttto player @ShaneRWatson33 👏🏻#CSKvSRH — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 27, 2018

Hundreds in T20 Finals:



146*C Gayle, BPL 2017

115*W Saha, IPL 2014

115 J Weatherald, BBL 2017

109*S Raina, CLT20 2014

106 B Hodge, Aus T20 2006

100 S WATSON, IPL 2018#IPL2018Final — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 27, 2018

Loved the way Shane Watson calculated his innings! That's experience for you! Target the right bowlers. Amazing!! @ShaneRWatson33 #CSKvsSRH #IPL2018Final — Maruf Shaikh (@marrufff) May 27, 2018

How to close a game in one over.

By Shane Watson — cricBC (@cricBC) May 27, 2018

Give Watson ten dot balls at the start of every innings then...... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018

7 Finals, 3 Trophies

What a comeback for @ChennaiIPL. Out of the tournament for two years, but win the IPL2018 title in style!



Congratulations Captain Cool @msdhoni !!#IPL2018Finale #CSKvsSRH watson — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) May 27, 2018

Remember Shane Watson scored a 100 off 51 vs #RR in the league phase and he’s scored a 100 off exactly 51 balls again tonight in THE final! What an innings! #CSKvsSRH #IPL2018 #IPL2018Final — RK (@RK_sports) May 27, 2018

Karn Sharma:-

In SRH 2016 (Champions)

In MI 2017 ( Champions)

In CSK 2018( Champions)

.

RCB Should Consider Buying Karn Sharma In Next Year's Auction!#CSKvsSRH#CSKvSRH #IPL2018 #IPL2018Final — Roshni Walia (@RoshniWalia45) May 27, 2018

Shane Watson....... Doesn’t matter how Old you are......... #IPL2018Final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2018

Experience gets you over in difficult situations. Magnificent, marvelous and outstanding 💯 from @ShaneRWatson33 - Remember the Name 👏 #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/XxM7nemdSv — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) May 27, 2018

Against one of the strongest bowling attacks in IPL history, in the final & on the biggest stage - that is one of the great IPL innings from Shane Watson. He held his nerve to absorb massive early pressure before kicking on with crisp, powerful ball-striking. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 27, 2018

Test match done within 3-and-a-bit days so the IPL final is being shown on the big screen at Lord’s.



Sign of the times? #ENGvPAK #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/k7Mw9LreoM — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) May 27, 2018

Most Runs in an IPL season:



973 ~ Kohli

848 ~ Warner

735 ~ Kane*

733 ~ Gayle

733 ~ Hussey

708 ~ Gayle#IPLFinal #IPL2018 #CSKvsSRH — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 27, 2018

Rishabh Pant deservingly gets an emerging player of the season award... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

Watson went past petrol a while ago, now chasing the CBSE toppers. #IPL2018Final — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 27, 2018

A fairytale comeback season for @ChennaiIPL. To win despite not playing their home matches in Chepauk - which they built their squad around - is a stunning achievement. Their faith in experienced players was rewarded - particularly in tight matches & pressure moments. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 27, 2018

Watson be like: I'm going to shatter all your dreams of a last-over finish — Sidvee (@sidvee) May 27, 2018

Things that get better with age :



3. Whiskey

2. Pickles

1. Shane Watson#CSKvSRH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2018

Shane Watson first 10 balls



0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



Shane Watson last 5 balls



4 6 6 6 4 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

Shane Watson is batting like a man possessed!

WOAHHHHHH! #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu — Janani (@naan_jaan) May 27, 2018

This Watson innings, like Marlon Samuels in the 2012 WT20 final, showing that there is plenty of time in a T20 game. Games are not always lost in 15 mins. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) May 27, 2018

So #CSK wins #IPL2018 after coming back from a 2 year ban. Only way you can keep #MSD down is by not letting him play and lead. Still the best Captain we have in the world. #IPL2018Final #CSKvsSRH — Abhishek Jain (@iabhishek_j) May 27, 2018

Feeling Bad only for 2 People..



Kane Williamson

Rashid Khan



😢😢😢😢#IPL2018Final#CSKvsSRH#CSKvSRH — I S H A 🌹 (@Khanna2412) May 27, 2018