IPL 2018, Finals: 3 unnoticed things from the CSK vs SRH game

Three unnoticed things from 2018 IPL finals

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 11:34 IST
4.41K

<p>

A two-year suspension and being forced to play the home matches in Pune didn't prevent Chennai Super Kings, led extraordinarily by Mahendra Singh Dhoni from winning their third IPL beating defending champions by eight wickets. Heavily criticised after the auction with many players above 30 years of age, Shane Watson fittingly answered the critics with a scintillating knock of unbeaten 117 runs, after scoring zero off the first ten balls, finishing the chase for his side. Chennai Super Kings also became the first team to beat a side four times in a single season, and Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad couldn't derail the record despite having arguably one of the best bowling attacks of the tournament.

SportsKeeda takes a look at the three unnoticed things of the finals which played a significant role in the outcome of the match.

#1 Five Players and the 2008 IPL final connect

<p>

Apart from Chennai playing both 2008 and 2018 final, there was another striking similarity in players appearing in those matches. Five players from either side inclusive of Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina appeared in the big finals ten years apart. Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja were the luckier of the lot tasting success in both. Shane Watson is now the only player to score more than one century for two different teams in IPL history.


IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Suresh Raina
Page 1 of 3 Next
