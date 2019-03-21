IPL 2018 Flashback: MI vs DD

IPL 2019 is just a couple of days away, and the third match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on March 24 at 8 PM IST. In IPL 2018, MI finished at the 5th position while DC finished last.

MI and DC have met each other in the IPL 22 times, with each team managing to win 11 each. MI have won the IPL title thrice, while DC have failed to win even once.

This year, the key players for MI would be Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton De Kock. On the other hand, DC would look towards Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shah and Shreyas Iyer to do the heavy lifting.

On that note, let us look back at the matches played between these two teams in the 2018 season of the IPL.

Match No. 9, MI vs DD - Leg 1

Jason Roy

The first match between MI and DD in IPL 2018 was played at Mumbai on 14th April 2018. DD won the toss and elected to field first.

Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis opened the batting for MI, and the pair scored 102 for the first wicket in 9 overs. Ishan Kishan who came at No: 3 scored 44 runs.

After that, wickets started to fall steadily and the MI middle order was not able to capitalize on the good start. MI managed to score only 27 runs in the last 4 overs, and they finished at 194/7.

Among the bowlers, Daniel Christian and Rahul Tewatia picked two wickets each.

In reply, DD made an explosive start with Jason Roy and Gautam Gambhir putting up a 50-run partnership for the first wicket. After Gambhir got out, Pant joined Roy and the pair scored 69 from 40 balls together.

Advertisement

But MI bounced back with some quick wickets and tight bowling, and the equation became 11 from 6 balls. Roy hit a four and six off the first two balls but missed the next three balls.

With one needed off one, Roy cleared the infield and ensured DD’s victory.

Hardik Pandya picked two wickets for MI. Roy was named Man of the Match for his 91 runs from 53 balls.

Match No. 55, MI vs DD - Leg 2

Amit Mishra

The second match between MI and DD in IPL 2018 was played at Delhi on 20th May 2018. DD won the toss and elected to bat first.

The home team lost both their openers in the first 5 overs. Shreyas Iyer also fell cheaply for 6 runs. But Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar paired up for the fourth wicket, and the duo scored 64 runs from 47 balls together.

After Pant got out for 64, Abhishek Sharma gave support to Shankar to take DD to a total of 174/4. Shankar scored 43 from 30 balls.

For MI, Pandya, Bumrah and Markande picked one wicket each.

In reply, MI started with Even Lewis hitting the DD bowlers to all parts of the ground. But the DD bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals, and eventually succeeding in stifling the run rate.

The MI middle order failed miserably, and the efforts from Hardik Pandya and Ben Cutting in the lower middle order were not enough to save the team. MI got all out for 163, 11 short of the target.

Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel and Amit Mishra picked three wickets each for DD.

Amit Mishra was named Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 4-0-19-3.

Advertisement