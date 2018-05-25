Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: Foreigner's XI of the season

    How many players from your favourite team are there in the foreigner's XI?

    Atharva Apte
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 16:42 IST
    2.34K

    <p>

    Foreign players are key assets to any IPL side. Given the fact that you can play only four of them at a time, teams want their foreigners to step up and make a big impact and thus, they end up being the match-winners in most games

    These overseas professionals are under tremendous pressure every time they play since they are aware that the franchises do not bear a prolonged period of a lean patch and sack them.

    This IPL has seen many foreign players make an impact. Their performances have been instrumental in winning key games for their sides. Let us make an XI out of the best foreign performers of the season.

    Openers - Jos Buttler and Chris Lynn


    1) Jos Buttler (WK)

    The England wicket-keeper has been absolutely phenomenal for the Rajasthan Royals at the top of the order, this IPL. Buttler scored 5 consecutive fifties towards the business end of the tournament to help the Royals seal a playoffs berth.

    He ended up scoring 548 runs in IPL 2018 at an average of 55. Certainly, he was the most consistent foreign openers this IPL. He will be the glovesman of this foreigner's XI.

    2) Chris Lynn

    <p>

    In an edition when not a lot of foreign batsmen did well, Chris Lynn had a pretty decent season. Lynn is a kind of player who can take the game away if he stays for 5-6 overs.

    During the level stage of the IPL. Despite all his struggles against spin, Lynn managed to churn out 425 runs at an average of 32. 400 runs in an IPL season is never considered bad and Lynn is the right man to open in this XI.


    .

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Sunil Narine
    Page 1 of 5 Next
