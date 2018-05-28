IPL 2018: Interesting Numbers

The numbers that shaped IPL 2018.

CSK won the IPL trophy for the third time.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with Chennai Super Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. There were total 60 matches played this year spreading across almost two months. Like every other season, teams fought tooth and nail to emerge out victorious and it were the mighty CSK, in the end, lifting the IPL trophy for the third time. Here we will take a look at some of the interesting numbers of this IPL:

872- No. of sixes hit in this season. This is the most no. of sixes hit in an IPL season. 732 sixes in the 2012 edition was the previous best.

33- No. of sixes hit in the CSK vs RCB match (24th match). This is the highest number of sixes hit in an IPL match.

11- Most no. of sixes hit by a player in an inning ( Andre Russel against CSK and Chris Gayle against SRH).

37- No. of sixes hit by Rishabh Pant, the most in this season.

68- No. of fours hit by Rishabh Pant, the most in this season.

735- No. of runs scored by Kane Williamson in this season to win the Orange Cap.

8- No. of players scoring more than 500 runs in this edition. This is an all-time record in IPL history.

128*- No. of runs scored by Rishabh Pant against SRH, the highest individual score in this season.

5- No. of centuries scored in this season (2 by Shane Watson & 1 each by Chris Gayle, Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant).

101- No. of half-centuries scored in this season, Kane Williamson scoring the most (8).

117*- No. of runs scored by Shane Watson in the final of IPL 2018. This is the highest individual score for a player in IPL finals. Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 115 against KKR was the previous best.

189.89- Batting strike rate of Sunil Narine, the most in this season (among players who faced at least 100 balls).

75.83- Batting average of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most in this season (among players who scored at least 200 runs).

14- No. of balls taken by K L Rahul to reach his half-century in the match against Delhi Daredevils. This was the fastest half-century in the IPL history.

547- No. of runs conceded by Siddharth Kaul in this season. This is the most for any bowler in the history of IPL.

24- No. of wickets taken by Andrew Tye to win the Purple Cap.

167- No. of dot balls bowled by Rashid Khan, the most in this season.

13- No. of maiden overs bowled in IPL 2018. Lungi Ngidi bowled 2 maiden overs (the most) in this season.

5.86- Bowling economy rate of Ish Sodhi, the best in this season ( among players who bowled at least 20 overs).

70- No. of runs conceded by Basil Thampi in an inning, the most in this season.

5/14- Ankit Singh Rajpoot's bowling figure against SRH, the best by an uncapped Indian player.

152.4- Speed of the fastest ball (in Km/h) by Jofra Archer.

8- No. of times MS Dhoni has appeared in IPL finals, the most for any player in IPL history.