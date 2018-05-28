Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: Interesting Numbers

    The numbers that shaped IPL 2018.

    Nishant Kumar
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Feature 28 May 2018, 03:07 IST
    165

    Enter captio
    CSK won the IPL trophy for the third time.

    The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with Chennai Super Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. There were total 60 matches played this year spreading across almost two months. Like every other season, teams fought tooth and nail to emerge out victorious and it were the mighty CSK, in the end, lifting the IPL trophy for the third time. Here we will take a look at some of the interesting numbers of this IPL:

    872- No. of sixes hit in this season. This is the most no. of sixes hit in an IPL season. 732 sixes in the 2012 edition was the previous best.

    33- No. of sixes hit in the CSK vs RCB match (24th match). This is the highest number of sixes hit in an IPL match.

    11- Most no. of sixes hit by a player in an inning ( Andre Russel against CSK and Chris Gayle against SRH).

    37- No. of sixes hit by Rishabh Pant, the most in this season.

    68- No. of fours hit by Rishabh Pant, the most in this season.

    735- No. of runs scored by Kane Williamson in this season to win the Orange Cap.

    8- No. of players scoring more than 500 runs in this edition. This is an all-time record in IPL history.

    128*- No. of runs scored by Rishabh Pant against SRH, the highest individual score in this season.

    5- No. of centuries scored in this season (2 by Shane Watson & 1 each by Chris Gayle, Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant).

    101- No. of half-centuries scored in this season, Kane Williamson scoring the most (8).

    117*- No. of runs scored by Shane Watson in the final of IPL 2018. This is the highest individual score for a player in IPL finals. Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 115 against KKR was the previous best.

    189.89- Batting strike rate of Sunil Narine, the most in this season (among players who faced at least 100 balls).

    75.83- Batting average of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most in this season (among players who scored at least 200 runs).

    14- No. of balls taken by K L Rahul to reach his half-century in the match against Delhi Daredevils. This was the fastest half-century in the IPL history.

    547- No. of runs conceded by Siddharth Kaul in this season. This is the most for any bowler in the history of IPL.

    24- No. of wickets taken by Andrew Tye to win the Purple Cap.

    167- No. of dot balls bowled by Rashid Khan, the most in this season.

    13- No. of maiden overs bowled in IPL 2018. Lungi Ngidi bowled 2 maiden overs (the most) in this season.

    5.86- Bowling economy rate of Ish Sodhi, the best in this season ( among players who bowled at least 20 overs).

    70- No. of runs conceded by Basil Thampi in an inning, the most in this season.

    5/14- Ankit Singh Rajpoot's bowling figure against SRH, the best by an uncapped Indian player.

    152.4- Speed of the fastest ball (in Km/h) by Jofra Archer.

    8- No. of times MS Dhoni has appeared in IPL finals, the most for any player in IPL history.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Shane Watson
    Stats: CSK's record-equaling third IPL title in numbers
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
    RELATED STORY
    Here's how the world reacted as CSK clinched their third...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Final, CSK v SRH: Who will win match between...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Final, CSK vs SRH: Sandeep Sharma being...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: A 'Faf'ulous innings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 4 interesting facts about the Purple Cap
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Yesterday
    SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018