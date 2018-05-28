IPL 2018 : Looking at all the records broken in the IPL this season

Various records were broken in the IPL this season. Here's a look at them.

Chennai Super Kings are the winners of the 2018 edition of the IPL.

The 2018 edition IPL came to an end after a month and a half of some exhilarating cricketing action. The Chennai Super Kings, returning to the IPL after a two year hiatus managed to get their hands on the trophy after a stunning innings by Shane Watson in the final.

As the action unfolded, we saw many records being tumbled over the course of the season. New heroes were born as some of the old heroes took a back seat. Here's a look at the various records broken in the IPL this season.

#1 Chennai Super Kings became the first IPL team to enter 7 IPL finals. With 3 IPL titles they also equaled Mumbai Indians with the most number of IPL titles.

#2 MS Dhoni became the first cricketer to play in 8 IPL finals. He has played 7 finals with CSK and 1 with the Rising Pune Supergiant.

#3 KL Rahul smashed the fastest IPL fifty when he reached the landmark off just 14 balls against the Delhi Daredevils in the second match of the season.

#4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman became the youngest player to play an IPL match when he made his debut for Punjab at an age of 17 years and 11 days. He also became the youngest wicket-taker in the IPL in the process.

#5 Rishabh Pant recorded the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL when he smashed an unbeaten 128 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He went past Murali Vijay's 127, scored against the Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

#6 33 sixes were hit in the match between CSK and RCB at the Chinnaswamy stadium, breaking the record for the most number of sixes hit in an IPL match. Earlier, the most sixes hit in an IPL game was 31, a joint-record achieved in matches between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10 this year, and Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions in 2017.

#7 Chris Gayle smashed a record-extending sixth ton in the IPL when he smashed a hundred against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli and Shane Watson are next on the list with four hundreds.

#8 Virat Kohli smashed his 54th T20 fifty against the Mumbai Indians breaking Gambhir's record of the most T20 fifties by an Indian.

#9 Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to hit 300 sixes in T20 history.

#10 Jos Butler equaled Virender Sehwag's record of hitting five consecutive fifties in the IPL. Sehwag had achieved the feat while playing for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2012 edition of the IPL.

#11 Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to score 500+ runs in five editions of the IPL. Before 2018 he had slammed 500+ runs in 2011 (557), 2013 (634), 2015 (505) and 2016 (973).

#12 Basil Thampi became the first bowler to concede 70 runs in the IPL. The young pacer endured a torrid time against Bangalore as he was smashed to all parts of the ground by AB De Villiers and Moeen Ali at the Chinnaswamy.

#13 Sunil Narine scored the joint-most runs in the first over of an IPL innings when he scored 21 runs off Krishnappa Gowtham against the Rajasthan Royals. He equaled Naman Ojha's record who had also scored 21 runs against KKR in 2009.

#14 872 sixes were hit in the IPL this season - the most in any season of the IPL so far. The previous record was 731 sixes hit in the 2012 edition of the IPL.

#15 CSK captain MS Dhoni set the record for the most number of catches by a wicket-keeper in T20s going past Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 142 catches.

#16 MS Dhoni became the first captain to win 150 T20 matches. He achieved this feat after winning the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his 255th T20 match.

#17 Gautam Gambhir smashed his 36th IPL fifty equaling David Warner's record for the most number of IPL fifties. Out of those, 27 have come for KKR while 9 have come for the Delhi Daredevils.

#18 Sunil Narine became the first cricketer to score two IPL half centuries off 17 balls or less. He had scored the then-fastest fifty in the IPL in 2017 when he smashed a 15-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He repeated the feat in 2018 when he smashed a 17-ball fifty against the same opposition.

#19 Aaron Finch became the first IPL player to represent seven teams in the IPL. His IPL journey began with the Rajasthan Royals in 2010. After that he represented the Delhi Daredevils (2011-2012), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015) and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017). He played the 2018 edition of the IPL for Kings XI Punjab.

#20 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Afghan spinner Rashid Khan became the youngest cricketer to reach 100 T20s, achieving the feat aged 19 years and 227 days against Delhi Daredevils on May 5

#21 Ankit Rajpoot became the 1st Indian uncapped player to take 5-wicket haul in IPL. He returned with figures of 4-0-14-5 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and also returned with the best figures by a KXIP bowler in the IPL.