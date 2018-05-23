Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 5 reasons why Hyderabad lost to Chennai

    Sunrisers Hyderabad did not manage to put enough runs on the board having lost early wickets and batted sedately during the middle overs.

    BrokenCricket
    OFFICIAL
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 00:31 IST
    20.52K

    It was built as the clash of the best batting side and the best bowling side of the tournament as the Chennai Super Kings took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier at the Wankhede stadium.

    MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first, hoping for the dew factor to kick in the second innings. Hyderabad got off to the worst possible start as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on the very first ball of the match.

    Kane Williamson too could not come up with the goods this time as he was strangled down the leg side. The Sunrisers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. A late blitzkrieg from Carlos Brathwaite helped them post a score of 139 runs on the board. In reply, Chennai got off to a poor start as they lost their top order with just 24 runs on the board.

    Dhoni could not do much of note as well as his stumps were disturbed by Rashid Khan. The match looked lost to CSK but Faf du Plessis had some other plans. His brilliant innings single-handedly got Chennai home with 5 balls to spare in what turned out to be a thrilling contest. Let us have a look at five reasons why Sunrisers lost the contest.

    #1 Top order fails to rise to the occasion

    The Sunrisers are a top-heavy side when it comes to batting. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson have carried Hyderabad’s batting on their shoulders throughout the season.

    However, they could not repeat their heroics today as Dhawan dragged the first ball of the match on to his stumps. His opening partner Shreevats Goswami played a rash shot and gave a simple return catch to Lungi Ngidi.

    Kane Williamson looked good at the crease and got a few boundaries away. But he was unlucky, as he was caught by Dhoni in a strangle down the leg side. Hyderabad lost 3 wickets with just 36 runs on the board and it was always going to be an uphill task from there on.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1: 5 reasons why Chennai Super Kings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH 5 Reasons why Hyderabad lost against...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 3 Masterstrokes from...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 5 players battles to look forward...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Twitter reacts as...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: A 'Faf'ulous innings...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018