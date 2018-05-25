IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Five Players to watch out for

These five players might dictate the terms today's virtual semi-final!

Scoring a paltry 140 batting first in the Qualifier-1 at Wankhede Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad blew away a chance for automatic qualification, as their fragile batting line-up failed to live up to its potential. SRH succumbed to a two-wicket loss when Chennai Super Kings made an inspirational comeback from the jaws of defeat and made their way into their 7th IPL final on Tuesday.

A few hours later at the Eden Gardens, the Knight Riders came up with a professional display to oust the first IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals, in front of their home crowd, in the eliminator match.

Thus the winners of the eliminator, Kolkata Knight Riders and the losers of the Qualifier-1, Sunrisers Hyderabad will now square off in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

So, let us take a look at the five players who can make an impact in this high-octane clash:

#5 Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson along with Shikhar Dhawan have shouldered the whole burden of the fragile SRH batting line up. With his wide variety of shots, he has shown how to score runs on the slow and turning surfaces of their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Thus far the SRH skipper has amassed 685 runs in fifteen innings with the help of eight fifties at an average of 57.08 and a decent strike-rate of 143.61.

With his team losing to CSK in the Qualifier-1, the onus will be on Williamson to come up with a big innings to complement their lethal bowling unit in the virtual semi-final today.