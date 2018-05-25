IPL 2018: Ranking 5 best all-rounders

As the IPL 2018 reach its final stages, we take a look at the five best all-rounders this season.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 05:19 IST

Shakib is having his best season in IPL

We are in the last week of IPL 2018. Either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders will play Chennai Super Kings in the final of the competition on Sunday.

Quality all-rounders are a rare commodity in cricket and key to the success of a team, irrespective of the format.

Franchises have spent a lot of money on all-rounders like Shane Watson, Krunal Pandya, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Woakes, and many more in the 2018 auction.

Though some of them failed, others produced some scintillating performances over the course of last seven weeks.

On that note, let’s rank the five best all-rounders in IPL this season.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh left-arm spinner has been a permanent fixture in Sunrisers Hyderabad side this campaign. He has played all the 15 games for the franchise this season and did a big part in their table-topping finish.

Shakib has scored 188 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of almost 120. The 31-year-old has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.01.

He picked up some important wickets and stemmed the flow of runs in the power play overs, which proved vital to SRH's success this campaign. His all-round contributions have helped his franchise a great deal.

Bought for Rs 2 crores in the 2018 auction, Shakib has done extremely well so far for Sunrisers. He will play a crucial role once again when Williamson & Co. meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 on Thursday.