IPL 2018: Ranking 5 best Indian fast bowlers this season

As we reach the IPL 2018 finale, we rank the 5 best Indian fast bowlers in the tournament.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 15:25 IST

Fast bowlers are dominating IPL this IPL campaign. Only one spinner features in the list of top 5 wicket-takers of the tournament, showing how good the seamers are this season. With 24 wickets, Australian seamer Andrew Tye is the top wicket-taker in the tournament.

Indian medium pacers too are having an exceptional IPL campaign. Young Indian seamers like Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Ankit Rajpoot have impressed a lot this season. Most of these quicks clocked 90 mph and bowled with a lot of heart and intent.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 best Indian fast bowlers in the tournament.

#5 Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is having a good IPL campaign

Sandeep Sharma pips Shardul Thakur by a smallest of margins to take the fifth place in our rankings. Though the Chennai Super Kings seamer has picked up more wickets, he conceded a lot of runs throughout the season.

Sandeep Sharma has picked up 11 wickets from 11 games in the tournament at an impressive economy rate of 7.02. He took the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad and did a great job in the Powerplay overs.

Sunrisers are arguably the best bowling unit in IPL and Sandeep Sharma is obviously one of the reasons. His accuracy and ability to swing the new ball has produced great results for his franchise. One more good game could land him the IPL title.