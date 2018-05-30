Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: Rating the 3 retired international players who played this year

Three players who have retired from all forms of international cricket were part of the IPL this year.

Vipul Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 13:17 IST
1.64K

Indian Premier League has given a stage to the retired international players to stay in touch with the game and bring their experience to the team. It has now become a trend that players who retire from international cricket keep on playing in T20 leagues around the globe.

While some of them are signed as potential players, most of the retired players are signed by the T20 franchises more as mentors who brings experience to the team. Three players who have retired from all forms of international cricket were part of the IPL this year.

Here's a look at how they have fared in the season:

Note: AB de Villiers is not included in the list as he took retirement after the league stage of this year's IPL.

#3 Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson who is Australia's best fast bowler after Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee took retirement from international cricket in 2015. It was surprising to see Johnson's name in the IPL players' auction list this year as his performance has gone downhill in the recent times.

The speedster failed to find a bidder in the first round of the auction but was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the later round for his base price of Rs. 2 crore. Although the Kolkata based franchise relied on Mitchell Starc to lead the pace attack his unfortunate injury meant Johnson had to undertake the responsibilities.

Johnson was ineffective with the ball in the initial games and was thus dropped from the team. He returned again in the match against Delhi Daredevils only to be dropped again after four games.

Overall, he took just 2 wickets at a poor economy of 10.28 in the 6 matches that he played this season. Johnson kept on leaking runs and struggled taking wickets. It looks like his future in the IPL is uncertain and he might remain unsold in the auction next year.

Rating: 2/10

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Shane Watson Brendon McCullum
Page 1 of 3 Next
3 retired international stars who are expected to play a...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 retired players who are likely to make a mark...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 South African all-rounders who need to...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 veterans who proved their critics wrong this...
RELATED STORY
Top 6 highest paid IPL 2018 players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 - 3 released players RCB would be missing right...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 players who have played for 6 or more teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 10 lesser-known facts about the IPL
RELATED STORY
5 players who did not justify their expensive price tags...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018