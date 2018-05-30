IPL 2018: Rating the three Indians who cost over Rs. 10 crores

All of them must have felt the money pressure while playing for their respective teams.

Vipul Gupta ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 12:39 IST

After seven weeks of enthralling action, the Indian Premier League finally ended with Chennai Super Kings emerging as champions for the third time. On the back of a match-winning knock played by Shane Watson, Chennai Super Kings thrashed the table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad for the fourth time in the season.

IPL, which is known for nurturing young talents is also known for making the lucky one's rich overnight. IPL auctions are getting more and more unpredictable over the years. While those who are expected to go for a huge sum of money are bought cheaper, others who are expected to be bought cheap go for millions.

With an increase in the purse of the franchises, this year's auction was the first of its kind where three Indian players were signed for over Rs. 10 crore.

Here's a look at how they have fared in the season:

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was the costliest Indian bought in the auction this year. Rajasthan Royals shelled out Rs. 11.5 crore to secure the services of the Saurashtra bowler. On the back of an impressive IPL season in 2017, Unadkat's name brought a war to the table in the auction.

In the 2017 season, playing for Rising Pune Supergiants, he took 24 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.02. He finished 2nd on the list of highest wicket-takers and was soon inducted in the Indian T20I squad.

In the 2018 season, he looked ordinary throughout the season. He managed to take just 11 wickets in 15 matches and leaked runs at an economy of 9.65. Rajasthan Royals could not drop him from the playing XI as they didn't have a suitable replacement for him.

Being the most expensive player on the team, there were higher expectations from him instead, he turned out to be a liability. Rajasthan Royals will in all probability release the bowler ahead of the auction next year.

Rating: 3/10