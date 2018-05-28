IPL 2018: The Indian uncapped playing XI of the tournament

A look at the top uncapped players in the season

Prithvi Shaw is the captain of this team

The Indian Premier League has finally come to an end. After an entertaining 7 weeks of cricket, CSK emerged victorious while SRH finished as runners-up. A few of the players came into the Indian team on the back of their performances in this year's IPL. IPL, on the whole, was entertaining and there were a lot of last over thrillers.

As usual, a lot of uncapped players stamped their authority in this season's Indian Premier League. Here's a look at the best uncapped playing XI of the season.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav had a breakout season with the Mumbai Indians. He was piling on the runs consistently at the top of the order. He ended the season with a mammoth 514 runs at a strike rate of 133 in 14 matches. He played a key role for the Mumbai Indians but his efforts weren't enough to guide them into the playoffs.

#2 Prithvi Shaw (C)

Prithvi Shaw has been a revelation in his debut IPL season. He has drawn comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar for his style of play and his consistency. He managed to score 243 runs in 9 matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 153. He has been selected for the India A squad that will tour England and he will hope to continue his good run of form.