IPL 2018: Top performers for each franchise

All the top performers made most of the opportunities given by their team management.

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 11:15 IST
794

The best player from each of the squads who battled it out for the gold

IPL 2018 finally reached its climax as, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad battled it out in the finals, with CSK coming out on top. As a result of this win, the yellow brigade became the second team to win three IPL titles.

After six weeks of action-packed IPL matches, some players performed well under pressure situation while some crumbled. Each team had key players who were the star performers for their team.

Players who got opportunities at the top of the order made most out of it and scored the runs consistently for their team. It was not just the youngsters who stole the show but also the senior players who used their experience to the best. 

Let us find out the players who played a crucial role for the team.

#8 Rishabh Pant (Delhi Daredevils)

Rishabh has been the stand out performer for Delhi Daredevils.

Before the auction started, Delhi Daredevils(DD) had retained three players Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer. Pant performed decently in the last season and was expected to go big this season considering his good form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The wicket-keeper batsman did not disappoint at all and looked in ominous form right from the start. Pant scored 684 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 52.60 and strike rate of 173.60.

The swashbuckling batsman from Delhi scored most of the runs at Number 4 while most of the top scorers have scored runs at number 3 or opening slot. He has also changed the course of the games with hard-hitting abilities and won games single-handedly for DD.

