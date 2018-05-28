Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: Uncapped Indian XI of the tournament

Many of these players will be pillars of Indian cricket in the future

Aman Tongia
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 13:42 IST
3.78K

Enter capti

The Indian Premier League has never failed to amaze us by producing new talents every year. Every season there are players who are unheard of before the tournament and eventually become household names post-tournament.

The competition is a good platform for the youngsters to make a mark and get selected for the national team. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were all, once struggling names in the Indian domestic circuit.

The 11th edition of IPL has been no different. Some very promising talents have emerged this time as well. These will be the future pillars of Indian cricket and to play at this level will only add to their experience.

The article looks at the best uncapped XI from this year of the Indian Premier League.

#1 Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Daredevils)

Enter ca

The U-19 World Cup winning captain was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore. Though he made his debut only in DD’s sixth match, he caught everyone’s attention with a quickfire 10 ball 22. In his second match, he helped his team post a massive score of 219 with a 44-ball 62.

The highlight of Shaw’s batting was his fearlessness. He took the bowlers of international repute to the cleaners. His style of play resembled the likes of Tendulkar and Sehwag. His 47 run innings against RR and 65 against SRH, were nothing less than a treat to watch.

Though his form dipped a bit in the later stage of the tournament, the Mumbai batsman showed enough promise to be a prospect for the national team. As many have already touted him, Prithvi Shaw might be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

M-9, Inn-9, Runs-245, Avg-27.22, SR-153.12


IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav Krunal Pandya Leisure Reading
Page 1 of 11 Next
