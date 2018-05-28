Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals

CSK was definitely the strongest team this season, but against which playing XI the champion team might have lost:

Prateek Satpute
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 16:23 IST
4.32K

csk

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League has come to an end. Chennai Super Kings making a comeback after Two-year ban emerged out as the Champion franchise. Shane Watson smashed an unbeaten 117 off just 57 balls to power CSK to an eight-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. This was CSK's third IPL title and came quite easily against SRH.

The Australian all-rounder started his innings sluggishly with 10 dot balls but soon changed the course of the game. There's no doubt that this was Watson's best IPL knock in his entire career.

For a team like Chennai Super Kings, there are a lot of factors that helped them to win the title. But one thing that stands them apart is the fact that they were able to build a core team that was similar to their last season appearance.

As the league has ended, it will be interesting to see a playing XI that could have beaten the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Here's an IPL 2018 playing XI that would have challenged the CSK side in the finals:

Openers- KL Rahul

kl-rahul

The Kings XI Punjab opener, KL Rahul wouldn't have had a better outing in the IPL. He looked in sublime form and played numerous outstanding innings this season. He also scored the fastest IPL half-century of IPL in his very first match this season.

The 26-year-old Indian batsman managed to score 659 runs in the 14 league matches he played. He definitely finds a place in the playing XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

kohli

Accompanying Rahul in the opening slot could be the Royal Challengers Skipper, Virat Kohli. He was in super touch as always and smashed the ball right from the middle of the bat. Kohli did have a few flops this season, but he never looked itchy or in any manner, out of form. This pair represented the RCB team in 2016 season of IPL.

The way these two batsmen would have slaughtered the CSK bowlers would have been a treat to watch for the fans.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018: Over-30 IPL XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Five unique records in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Foreigner's XI of the season
RELATED STORY
Three Overseas Stars CSK could drop for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
The Best Indian IPL 2018 XI of the league stage
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The greatest Indian XI of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why CSK might win IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who have more fans in India than their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018