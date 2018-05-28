IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals

CSK was definitely the strongest team this season, but against which playing XI the champion team might have lost:

Prateek Satpute 28 May 2018, 16:23 IST

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League has come to an end. Chennai Super Kings making a comeback after Two-year ban emerged out as the Champion franchise. Shane Watson smashed an unbeaten 117 off just 57 balls to power CSK to an eight-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. This was CSK's third IPL title and came quite easily against SRH.

The Australian all-rounder started his innings sluggishly with 10 dot balls but soon changed the course of the game. There's no doubt that this was Watson's best IPL knock in his entire career.

For a team like Chennai Super Kings, there are a lot of factors that helped them to win the title. But one thing that stands them apart is the fact that they were able to build a core team that was similar to their last season appearance.

As the league has ended, it will be interesting to see a playing XI that could have beaten the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Here's an IPL 2018 playing XI that would have challenged the CSK side in the finals:

Openers- KL Rahul

The Kings XI Punjab opener, KL Rahul wouldn't have had a better outing in the IPL. He looked in sublime form and played numerous outstanding innings this season. He also scored the fastest IPL half-century of IPL in his very first match this season.

The 26-year-old Indian batsman managed to score 659 runs in the 14 league matches he played. He definitely finds a place in the playing XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Accompanying Rahul in the opening slot could be the Royal Challengers Skipper, Virat Kohli. He was in super touch as always and smashed the ball right from the middle of the bat. Kohli did have a few flops this season, but he never looked itchy or in any manner, out of form. This pair represented the RCB team in 2016 season of IPL.

The way these two batsmen would have slaughtered the CSK bowlers would have been a treat to watch for the fans.