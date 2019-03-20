IPL 2019: 5 RCB players who have never played against Chennai Super Kings

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 934 // 20 Mar 2019, 14:25 IST

Shimron Hetmyer the flagbearer of Amazon Warriors will play for RCB

The first match of the Indian Premier League 2019 is the South Indian derby between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have a stiff and fierce fan-built rivalry. This is due to the political tensions between the states they represent.

The matches between RCB and CSK are also significant due to the fact that CSK holds a six-match winning streak against the Bangalore based franchise. RCB is yet to win against CSK since their last victory in 2014.

The huge fan following of their captains Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni makes the match a crowd puller. However, there are some names in the RCB side who are yet to be featured in the South Indian derby.

Undoubtedly they would be hungry to show their game and earn some fame in such a marquee match-up. Let us take a look at five such players who have never represented the Bangalore side in the South Indian derby.

#5 Shimron Hetmyer

Destructive, left handed and hails from the Carribean! Reminds you of a Legend? Welcome the big-hitting wicket-keeper batsman, Shimron Hetmyer to RCB! #PlayBold #BidForBold #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/tBhbnTiUAK — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 18, 2018

Shimron Hetmyer, the recent West Indies sensation belongs to RCB for the 2019 IPL. After a huge bidding war, the Bangalore based franchise successfully grasped him. As it is a well-known fact that RCB relies heavily on its top order batsmen ABD and Virat, Hetmyer could be useful down the order. He can solidify the middle order as a number four batsman.

Shimron's exploits against India when the Windies toured the nation in 2018 make him a perfect option to be featured regularly for the side. He is capable of getting big sixes and boundaries for the side and take some pressure off Kohli and de Villiers.

However, Shimron has a long way to go to gain the permanent faith of the management. He has zero IPL experience but still, we can be sure that Hetmyer will be playing the first IPL match of 2019 against Chennai Super Kings.

The Bangalore side had been missing the West Indies flavor in their side since the departure of Chris Gayle. The young West Indies batsman Hetmyer makes his IPL debut this year for RCB. Will the flag bearer of Amazon Warriors recreate the Gayle storm for Bangalore?

