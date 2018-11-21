IPL 2019: 2 Players who can complete CSK's squad

Aryan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 694 // 21 Nov 2018, 17:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings

After a hiatus of two long years, Chennai Super Kings made a remarkable comeback by winning their third IPL trophy. Chennai also proved that they are still the team to beat in the IPL. Though the team management was criticized for buying relatively older players, Dhoni and his Chennai brigade used their experience and showed the world that age is just a number.

Earlier this month, CSK released three players ( Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, and Kshitiz Sharma) from their 2018 title-winning squad for the upcoming season of the IPL. CSK just like every season retained their core group of players. CSK can only buy two Indian players at the auction with an available purse of 10.4 crores.

Although CSK's squad looks to be a well-balanced one, there is always some room for improvement. So with around a month to go the all-important IPL 2019 auction let's take a look at two players who would complete CSK's squad.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings are a batting heavy and probably have the strongest batting line-up in the competition. However, CSK's bowling line-up is a bit too thin on paper as they have only Nigidi, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar as fast bowling options alongside the great DJ Bravo. Moreover, none out of the mentioned three bowlers have settled at the International level for their national sides. In such circumstances, CSK would look for a quality T20 bowler at the auction who would also accompany DJ Bravo in the death overs.

Jaydev Unadkhat is one such bowler CSK would look to buy at the auction. Unadkat who went for a whopping 11.5 crores at the previous auction couldn't justify his price tag. He had a dismal season where he only managed 11 wickets from 15 games at an unreasonably high economy of 9.65.

Despite Unadkat's disappointing performances last season, he will be again a hot property at the auction. Chennai Super Kings would surely like to add the variations of Unadkat in their bowling department which indeed lacks death bowling options.

1 / 2 NEXT