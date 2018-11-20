IPL 2019: 3 All-rounders that RCB could target at the auction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.69K // 20 Nov 2018, 19:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Royal Challengers Bangalore finished in a disappointing sixth place last season despite having a star studded squad. Their failures were largely attributed to their poor death bowling and ineffective opening batting partnerships.

Who will be RCB's all-rounder targets at the auction?

Moreover, their big signings at the auction weren't able to do justice to their price tags, and their star all-rounders failed to deliver with both bat and ball. It was always Virat Kohli and AB de Viliiers who performed with the bat, while Umesh Yadav dominated with the ball. RCB's team management were always tinkering with the combination and trying to get things right, but they never did.

They have released the following players before the auction.

Released players: Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Sarfraz Khan, Pavan Deshpande, Manan Vohra, Murugan Ashwin, Anirudhha Joshi, Aniket Choudhary.

Also, they have retained the following players.

Retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

Here are three all-rounders that RCB can target at the upcoming auction.

#3 Sam Curran

The young sensation from England has grabbed the attention of everyone in the cricketing fraternity with his stellar performances with both bat and ball.

Starting with the Test series against India where he staged late batting comebacks and troubled the Indian batsmen with his swing and accuracy, he has now slowly carried his form to the shorter formats of the game too.

Sam Curran

Curran possesses big hitting abilities as well as good technique, and can be a stable middle-order batsman for any team. But his bowling will be the biggest plus for RCB if they manage to get him on board, as he can be effective both at the start as well as at the death.

Sam Curran has made himself a huge target and will surely be hot property this auction.

1 / 3 NEXT