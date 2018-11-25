IPL 2019: 3 all-rounders that Mumbai Indians could target at the auction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST

The Mumbai Indians finished fifth last season and had an average campaign, with no memorable wins. Their batting order took some time to settle; it was only after Rohit Sharma demoted himself to No. 4 that they managed to put runs on the board steadily.

Kieron Pollard was a big disappointment, and his replacements, Ben Cutting and JP Duminy, were terribly underutilized.

Which all rounder will the Mumbai Indians target at the auction?

The Mumbai Indians have three of India's key players for the World Cup - Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. While Rohit is the captain, Bumrah and Pandya can be rested for a few games if they are assured of qualification or have been knocked out of the tournament.

Despite having some of the best all-rounders in the league, none of them managed to produce the goods last season. Accordingly, here are three all-rounders that they can target at the upcoming auction.

#3 Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson can fit into the Mumbai Indians perfectly as he prefers batting in the No. 5 slot which, was an uncertain spot for them last year.

Anderson has been part of the Mumbai camp before, and played a few memorable knocks for them. In the 15 matches he played for the Mumbai Indians, the Kiwi scored 379 runs at a healthy average of 32.58 and a good strike rate of 138.33.

Corey Anderson

Anderson has had a good time with the New Zealand national team, scoring 622 runs in 22 matches while averaging 34.55 striking at 159.07. He can also bowl when needed, but that would mostly be a backup option.

Anderson has the knack of exploding with the willow at the death and breaking partnerships with the ball, and the Mumbai Indians will not hesitate to secure his services for this season.

