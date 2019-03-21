IPL 2019: 3 batsmen each team can use in the Super Over

Kohli and Ab de Villiers can be perfect for a Super Over

T20 is undoubtedly the most exciting format of cricket.

At the time when the concept of T20 cricket came into existence, in case of a tied match, the winner was decided by a Bowl-Out. However, this rule was changed very soon and Super Over was the new way by which the result of the match was decided.

Talking about Super Over in the IPL, there have been seven instances when the winner of the match was decided by the Super Over. In such a situation, the onus is on the 3 batsmen selected by the team to score as many runs as possible in the 6 balls.

Also, while selecting those 3 batsmen, reputations are kept aside as the only criteria for selection is whether they can hit the ball out of the park. Sometimes, a pinch hitter is preferred over the best batsman of the team to do the job. We will look at 3 batsmen each team can use in a Super Over situation in IPL 2019.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

Steven Smith

K Gowtham shone both with the ball as well as with the bat in IPL 2018. The Karnataka all-rounder struck some meaty blows at the end of the innings giving a good account of his hitting abilities.

Even though Ben Stokes had a quiet season last year, he still remains one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. Stokes can destroy any batting attack on his day by scoring runs at a healthy strike-rate.

Rajasthan Royals will be delighted to have Steve Smith back in the squad. Smith has been the mainstay of the Royals' batting for years now. Already having been part of Super Over in the IPL before, Smith's innovative batting makes him a difficult batsman to deal with.

