IPL 2019: 3 batsmen that KXIP could target at the auction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 129 // 27 Nov 2018, 22:34 IST

The Kings XI Punjab finished in seventh place last season, mainly because their middle order was lacking in substance and failed to provide the goods. Barring the top 3 of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Karun Nair, no other player scored a 50 for the team.

Rahul did the bulk of the scoring and was often the last man standing during tough chases. Big buy Aaron Finch also disappointed while batting at number 4 and 5.

KL Rahul needs more support; which batsman will KXIP target in the auction?

They have retained the following players ahead of the auction:

Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin.

And they have released these players:

Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar.

It is clear that they badly need to strengthen their middle order and sign quality batsmen at the auction. Here are 3 options they could look at:

#3 Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra can be a great buy-back for the Kings XI Punjab at the auction.

The opener was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 auction but was terribly underutilized by them. He had a great season with Kings XI Punjab before he was bought by RCB.

Gayle's form hasn't been great and he likely won't be as effective in 2019 as he was last season. That's where Vohra can be useful.

Vohra can bat anywhere in the top order, though he prefers to open. He flourished in the KXIP camp and is a great talent.

He will be a cheap option and could have a good season in 2019, much like what Suryakumar Yadav had last season.

