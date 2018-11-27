IPL 2019: 3 batsmen whom Sunrisers Hyderabad can sign at the auction

3 Batsmen who SRH can sign at the auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad finished runners-up last season amidst a bit of confusion after Warner was banned from taking part in the IPL. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson held the team together and was a steal at the auction for INR 3 Crore. Their pacers and Rashid Khan performed well in the bowling department but their middle order and other batsmen, barring Dhawan and Williamson, were below par.

They have traded Shikhar Dhawan to the Delhi Daredevils in return for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma, while retaining the following players:

David Warner, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al-Hasan.

Besides, they have released the following players: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan and Shikhar Dhawan.

Let's take a look at 3 options who can strengthen their batting:

#3- Eoin Morgan

The England captain can become a major target at the auction. He has scored over 5500 runs in his T20 career and possesses loads of experience which can help the struggling SRH middle order. He's playing for a lot of T20 teams around the world and has a wide range of shots.

He has a great strike rate in the last 2 years and can both build innings as well as finish matches. Under a kind team management, someone like Eoin Morgan can really flourish.

#2- Luke Ronchi

The former New Zealand wicket keeper has made a name for himself with his performances in various T20 leagues around the world. Ronchi played a pivotal role in Islamabad United's triumphant run in the Pakistan Super League. He can both open the batting which he prefers as well as play in the middle order.

His stats this year boast of great strike rates and good averages, which illustrates his striking ability as well as consistency. Williamson, who knew Ronchi well, will want the team to sign him which will also solve the problem of them lacking a keeper.

#1- Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher is the latest sensation in the T10 League held in Sharjah. The former West Indies international, who opens the batting, has had a great time so far and has scored 258 runs in 4 matches, averaging 107.50 and a phenomenal strike rate of 216. If the Sunrisers are on the lookout for a destructive opener at a cheap rate, he's the perfect pick.

Fletcher has a lot of experience playing T20 cricket as well, yet is relatively unknown to much of the world. His inclusion can make a tactical difference in the team's plans if they want to rest certain players ahead of the World Cup.